How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 in Australia: Live stream every sport online

The 2018 Winter Olympics being held at PyeongChange, South Korea – one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar – is nearly over, with just another few days of events left to go before the closing ceremony on February 25.

And you can continue watching all the action live as the remaining athletes compete for gold over ice and snow, all from the warmth and comfort of your own couch.

The Games are being watched by over a billion viewers worldwide, making it one of the most-watched sports broadcasts of the year.

For once, Australians didn’t have stay up all night to watch the Games – there’s a time difference of just an hour, with South Korea trailing us. So when the games begin at 10am in PyeongChang, we’re all up and about at 11am.

With just a few more days to go, you can still cheer your favourite athlete or watch your preferred sport live and free every day till the Games end on February 25.

You can check the schedule of the Winter Olympics in its entirety, but here's a gist of what's happening over the next couple of days:

Day 13 (Thursday, February 22) : There's plenty of short-track speed skating action on ice and rescheduled skiing events on snow.

Day 14 (Friday, February 23): The ladies take to the ice in the figure skating finals, with the ice hockey semifinals and all the rescheduled skiing action thrown in as well.

Day 15 (Saturday, February 24): The four-man bobsleigh heats take centre stage, along with speed skating finals, the decider for the bronze medal position in ice hockey and medal decider curling matches as well.

Day 16 (Sunday, February 25): The last day of the Games sees the conclusion of the bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey and cross-country skiing, followed by the closing ceremony.

Watching the Winter Olympics on TV

Seven continues its broadcast of the Winter Games in Australia, so you can tune into the network’s free-to-air channels from 11am AEST every day until the Games finish this weekend.

Channel 70 has everything in HD, but you can still keep up on Channel 7 if crystal clear footage isn't too important to you. However, the Olympics broadcast moves over to 7Mate (channel 73) when the evening news and My Kitchen Rules comes on.

Watching the Winter Olympics online

If you’d rather be streaming the action live online, you can head to 7Plus , Seven’s online platform that provides a live feed to all the channels in the network. The 7Plus mobile app is also available to download from Android’s Google Play Store or the iOS App Store if you’d like to keep up with the action while on the move.

The Seven Network also has a dedicated Winter Olympics app as well, which comes with plenty of extras, like athlete biographies, news, access to multiple event and medal tallies. The Olympics On 7 app is available for both Android and iOS .

If watching sports on a small screen isn't your thing, Olympics On 7 is also available for desktop . This desktop version can also be used on Fetch TV and Apple TV .

While the app itself is free to download and use on any platform, users have the option of upgrading to a paid premium service if they’d like to not be bombarded by numerous adverts. It’s a one-time payment of $14.99 and all the action is in glorious HD.

Being foxy

If you want a less-filtered live coverage of the Winter Olympics than what the Seven Network is able to provide, the Games are being broadcast on Foxtel as well.

With no lock-in contracts or setup fees, you can stream the games on Foxtel Now for free during the two-week trial period the company offers if you're a first-time user.

Be sure to opt for the sport package to ensure you get access to everything Foxtel has broadcast rights to.

Once the Games end, however, you might want to discontinue the service if you aren't too keen on Foxtel's program options. If you're happy with Foxtel Now and would like to continue with the streaming service, Starter Packs kick of at $10 a piece, with optional add-ons.

Photos courtesy of Organising Committee for PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and the Korean Culture and Information Services.