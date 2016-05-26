How to get the most out of Apple's Handoff feature

Handoff is one of the 'Continuity' features in iOS 9 and OS X 10.10 or higher, and it may well be the one you'll use most often. It enables you to start a task on one device and easily switch to another to finish it.

Perhaps you want to take a web page you're reading, or the email you're writing on your iPhone, and finish it on the larger screen and keyboard of a Mac or iPad.

There are other ways to do that – in these particular scenarios, iCloud Tabs and your Drafts mailbox would help – but Handoff makes the process quicker.

Devices signed in to the same iCloud account, in close proximity, and with Bluetooth turned on, can tell each other what app you're working with. If you're writing an email on one device, the others will display their own Mail app's icon.

Interacting with that icon tells the originating device to hand the task – including the email you're writing or a document in, say, Pages, Numbers or Keynote – to the device you're now using. The task can be picked up on whatever device you deem suitable in that moment, as long as it has the corresponding app.

This isn't limited to Apple's apps, either, and developers can add support for Handoff to their own apps.