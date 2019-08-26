The best iPhone XS plans and prices in Australia

Pronounced ‘iPhone ten-S’ – in case you’re discussing it with friends, family or colleagues – it’s the handset Apple CEO Tim Cook claims is “by far the most advanced iPhone ever created”.

It might seem like Apple’s only added some minor upgrades to the now-discontinued iPhone X , given the iPhone XS is encased in a surgical-grade stainless steel and glass body and still retains the quintessential iPhone X design.

But it’s what’s under the hood that matters. The iPhone XS is powered by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip, enhanced facial recognition technology, improved gaming smarts, and now also comes in a bigger-capacity 512GB storage version.

On the outside, the 2.7 million pixel 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display is encapsulated by thin bezels – and that notch, of course – making it one of the best screens we’ve seen on a smartphone, delivering rich colours and strong contrast ratios.

iPhone XS plans

We don’t expect everyone to want to drop upwards of $1,629 on an outright handset, so there's a good chance you'll be keeping an eye out for a plan. Thankfully for you, we've done all the legwork for you, searching high and low to compare the best plans available.

While you can scroll down the page a little and use our handy comparison tool to weigh up your options, we've hand-picked out some of the best if you're looking for big data, best value, or cheapest overall option.

Best overall value and big data plan – iPhone XS 256GB | 200GB data | $165 pm This is the most data you can get with an iPhone XS, and it's also the largest storage option (512GB) of the handset, and while there are more affordable alternatives, this $165 per month plan also presents the best overall value, particularly taking into account the outright price of this particular iPhone XS. Total cost over 24 months is $3,960

Best budget plan – iPhone XS 64GB | 15GB data | $118 pm In a rare turn of events, Telstra is actually offering the best value budget plan on the iPhone XS. You'll be getting the smaller 64GB handset, but for $118 per month you'll have 15GB of data to play with and all the extras that come with being on the network with the best coverage in Australia. Total cost over 24 months is $2,832

