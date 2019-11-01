The cheapest Fitbit Charge 3 prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

The Fitbit Charge 3 prices are coming down on a regular basis now that it's been out a while, which is fantastic for anyone looking to save some money. It's been yet another popular pick in the fitness tracker world given its already very reasonable starting price.

Even before the discounted Fitbit Charge 3 deals arrived, the fitness tracker is fantastic value for money given the range, and quality, of the tech inside. They're easily the most fashionable trackers on the market too - there's a reason all the third-party manufacturers are trying to rip off Fitbit's designs.

If those prices are being a bit stubborn for your liking though, why not check out the latest prices on the older Charge 2 or other models in the range over on our main cheap Fitbit deals roundup.

The Fitbit Charge 3 improves again on the already excellent Charge 2. The thinner design with softer angles on all sides make it a more comfortable wear. You get a proper touchscreen this time around rather than a tap-to-cycle one too. The Charge 3 is waterproof up to 50m, meaning it's absolutely fine to wear while swimming and it has tracking features to use while you do. Add in a heart-rate tracker, multiple apps for loads of different sports and a seven-day charge time (compared to five on the previous model) and the Fitbit Charge 3 prices start to look like excellent value for money.

The Fitbit Charge 3 has been around for just long enough for it to qualify for major savings this Black Friday. If you're looking for something even cheaper, you'll be able to find hot deals on earlier models as well. TechRadar will be scouring the internet for all the best deals, and you can keep a track of them nearer the time by following our Black Friday guide.

The standard Fitbit Charge 3 is currently available in two colour schemes. One tracker comes with a graphite aluminium case with a black strap, while another option goes for a rose gold tracker with a blue grey strap. You can usually view both options on the same page at most retailers. The standard Fitbit Charge 3 is out now.

Fitbit isn't averse to creating a special edition for its products, just like Apple and its smartwatches, or Ubisoft and its insane number of special editions for an Assassin's Creed game. Thankfully, there's not much to get confused about with the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition. The difference between the regular and Special Edition Fitbit Charge 3 involve prices, wrist strap options and Fitbit Pay.

As you can tell via our price comparison, the Fitbit Charge 3 Special edition prices are more expensive, namely thanks to the additional tech inside powering Fitbit Pay. This allows you to make contactless payments at select stores (with the icon to the left), which can be handy for buying a bottle of water while out for a run. However, it actually depends if your bank supports Fitbit Pay transactions too. UK coverage is seriously poor at the time of writing, but there seem to be loads of options in the USA. You can check your country's options via the official list.

The other difference you've probably noticed already are the different straps. One option is a sporty silicon strap in white with a graphite-coloured tracker. We're quite taken with the other model which comes with a woven lavender strap and a rose gold tracker. The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Editions came out a few weeks after the regular Charge 3 and is widely available around the world now.