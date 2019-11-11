The best cheap iPod sale prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

If you're looking for a cheap iPod, you'll be happy to know that Apple recently released a surprising 7th generation of their Touch range. We can, therefore, expect to see great iPod sales and prices on the earlier 6th generation model while the latest release finds its feet.

Despite the phenomenal success of the smartphone, people are still always asking us where to find cheap iPod prices. iPod sales in 2019? You better believe it. Apple seems to have picked up on the trend as well, shocking everyone with a new iPod Touch release some four years after its previous offering. The 6th generation iPod has always been a big seller, but we expect demand to split between the two models on offer once again before Christmas. There are plenty of new units in stock (of the older 6th generation as well as the 7th) too, so you won't have to settle for a used one.

Note that while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are usually great times to pick up deals on gadgetry, Apple equipment tends to retain its price all year round, or until Apple decides to end-of-life a product. In other words, if you see a good deal on an iPod at any time of the year, pounce!

The iPod Touch looks like an iPhone, but doesn't actually work as a phone so there's no chance of running up any bills! It's a beast on Wi-Fi and super handy for browsing the net, watching videos, listening to music and using lots of different items from the App Store. Naturally, many downloaded apps function great away from Wi-Fi too. Plus, the iPod prices are a fraction of the cost of an iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

Smaller than a tablet, even the iPad Mini, it's not hard to see why Apple's cheapest screened device is still such a hit. With lots of colors available, it's been a popular pick with parents as it staves off younger children's need for a phone as they can use a cheap iPod Touch instead to play games. The current 32GB 7th-gen iPod sales are typically around $199 / £199 which is way cheaper than an iPhone or any of the iPads. iPod prices do shoot up with larger storage capacity versions but you can find 6th generation models for less.

It is worth knowing, however, that the iPod Touch 6th generation cannot run iOS13.

Which cheap iPod should I buy?

Now that the 7th generation iPod Touch is out in the wild, you may find it more difficult to work out which model to buy. It is worth knowing that the slightly more expensive, and vastly newer, model houses far quicker processing chips and is capable of running iOS 13, something the 6th generation iPod Touch cannot do.

This means you'll be saving $50/£50 on cheap iPod prices by purchasing an older model but sacrificing a load of new functionality, including the popular Apple Arcade gaming subscription service and some functions of the AirPods Pro. It's a good idea to read up on the features of iOS 13 before you make your decision, as you'll kick yourself if you miss out on your favorite feature. Plus, apps will soon start to be built within the iOS 13 architecture, which means your iPod Touch 6th generation purchase may carry a time limit.

The best Black Friday iPod Touch sales and deals

The iPod Touch may well see some bundling or price drop over the Black Friday season, so be sure to stay in touch with our Black Friday deals guide if the prices below aren't for you. We'll be on top of all the discounts during the shopping frenzy, so bookmark the page to ensure you don't miss the iPod sales.

Cheap iPod Touch sales prices and deals

So if Apple's tiny but mighty, web-browsing media-playing mascot looks like a good fit for you or the kids, take a look at our iPod prices below and we'll do our best to find you some great iPod sales.

(Image credit: Apple)

7th generation cheap iPod prices and sales

These iPod sales are for the latest iPod Touch model, released in 2019. The newer iPod features an A10 Fusion chip making its processing power roughly the same as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, as well as an 8MP camera, 1080p HD video recording, a 4-inch 1136x640 Retina display, and 40 hours of music playback.

You'll find iPod prices on the 7th generation range according to the storage capacity you choose, varying from 32GB up to 256GB. Colors range from Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Pink, Blue, and Product Red.

Today's best Apple iPod Touch (7th generation) deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

6th generation cheap iPod sales and prices

If a cheap iPod Touch is what you're after, then the earlier 6th generation will offer a steady feature list at a nice discount over the later model. The hardware is largely the same between the two models, except the 6th generation uses an A8 processor putting its performance at around the iPhone 6 / 6 Plus mark. This does mean that the earlier model won't be able to run iOS 13 which could limit your feature set as software evolves into the future, but to serve a quick entertainment purpose now this is the perfect iPod sales price.

The cheap iPod Touch 6th generation is available in storage capacities from 16GB to 128GB and with the same colors as the 7th gen on offer.

Today's best Apple iPod Touch (6th generation) deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

You may be searching for some headphones to pair with your new iPod Touch and if so, you'll be glad to know that we've scoured the web for the best AirPods prices around. If you're looking for something over ear, you can also check out our favorite Bose headphone sales. If you want to control your music playback without whipping out your new iPod every three minutes, you might also want to check out the best Apple Watch deals around.