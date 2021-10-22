Cyber Monday 2021 sale in New Zealand: what is it and the deals to expect this year

We're about to enter an incredibly busy time for sales. First we have Black Friday on November 26, and following right after is Cyber Monday. As you might’ve guessed, Cyber Monday is dedicated to online-only deals – though we’ve seen retailers buck this trend in recent years.

This year, Cyber Monday arrives on November 29, which means New Zealanders will have at least four straight days to shop for bargain buys. There’s also a strong possibility that sales will start a little earlier than Black Friday, and extend slightly past Cyber Monday.

Still, you never know what’s going to happen, which is why the TechRadar team is on hand to help you find the best discounts on Cyber Monday, and we’ll be listing them all right here.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began in 2005 when the US’s National Retail Federation noticed a significant spike in online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The timing matched up with Black Friday, and it gave a boost to retailer’s online sales.

Cyber Monday is now firmly part of the Black Friday shopping phenomenon, and its popularity is sure to grow in New Zealand. Cyber Monday will arrive on November 29 this year, so you’ll have several days to score a bargain over the Black Friday weekend.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2021

While Cyber Monday is a somewhat new shopping event for Kiwis, plenty of retailers are sure to take part. The majority of deals will be the same offers that were available on Black Friday, provided that they didn’t sell out over the weekend.

You can expect deals from online-only sites such as TheMarket and Mighty Ape, but also on the website’s of traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as PB Tech, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and The Warehouse.

This is also the first year that Amazon Australia will be shipping to New Zealand over the Black Friday sales period. Kiwis don’t have full access to the Amazon Australia site though, so be aware that you may not be able to get what you’re looking for from the retail giant.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday usually wraps up at 11:59pm NZDT on Cyber Monday, marking an official end to the busy November sale season. You’ll likely notice some good-but-not-great deals hanging around for a day or two more, but most discounts on the big-ticket items will be over. Our advice is to add to your cart and check out when you see a really good price.