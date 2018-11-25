The best Mwave Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in Australia

Looking for the latest tech deals? Keep an eye on our Aussie tech deals page for the most current discounts and savings.

Keen on building your own PC from the bottom up? If you’ve already done your research on how to do so and where you can lay your hands on the parts you’ll need, then you’ll be well aware of how costly some of those components can be.

Thankfully, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday increasing in popularity each year, November often brings big savings across a wide range of PC products, and Australian retailer Mwave is one of the many online stores vying for your attention.

Mwave offered up some hot discounts on selected products last year, and the popular PC parts retailer has confirmed it's set to do so again in 2018. So if you’ve been planning on building a new PC (or upgrading your existing one), now's the time to do your research and create a shopping list of CPUs, GPUs, RAMs and SSDs in preparation.

Mwave deals by category

Laptop deals

Acer Predator Triton 700 15.6" Notebook | $3099 (save $900) At only 18.9mm thin, this gaming laptop is a sleek powerhouse of portable gaming potential. A 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, a beastly Nvidia GeForce GTX1080 8GB GPU, a 512GB SSD and 32GB RAM make this one of the most potent gaming laptops available, and you can save almost a grand on it!View Deal

Headset deals

Sennheiser PC151 Gaming Headset | $19 (save $40) If you're budget-conscious and need a headset to chat while gaming or a cheap grab-and-go kit for the road, then you won't be finding many bargains this cheap. Fancy getting yourself a velour-padded headset with integrated microphone for under $20? Insane.View Deal

Hyper X Cloud Revolver gaming headset | $117 (save $62) There are few headsets that are as comfortable as the Cloud Revolver and right now you can save big dollars on these wonderfully clear and comfy cans.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-M60X Monitor Headphones | $199 (save $70) Close sibling to the revered ATH-M50X, the M60X comes in a smaller package and offering improved clarity overall. Ideal for the music lover, gamer, and home producer alike, these headphones are a steal at $70 off.View Deal

Keyboard & Mouse deals

Razer Goliathus Soft Mouse Pad - Large | $9.95 (was $39) For those looking out for a sweet deal on a premium gaming mousepad, it's your time to shine! The Control Gravity Edition of the Goliathus Mouse Pad from Razer is almost 75% off , bringing it down to just under $10. This one measures 255 x 444mm, has an anti-slip base, anti-fraying frame and is optimised for all mouse sensitivities.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | $69 (save $50) Our sister site PC Gamer rates the DeathAdder Elite as the #1 best PC gaming mouse you can currently buy — and with good reason. It combines Razer's classic and fan-favourite chassis design with an upgraded sensor and premium button switches for a design that's both comfortable, durable and (of course) performs fantastically. You can score $50 off the RRP (and $30 off Mwave's regular price) with this ace deal.

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $139 (save $80) For those chasing peak gaming performance, Razer has a strong history of making the ultimate peripherals and its mechanical gaming keyboards are no exception. Grab this RGB Chroma Gunmetal edition of the Blackwidow X for a serious discount.View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse | $40 (was $79) When chasing down a gaming mouse, there's little that beats the value of the Pulsefire FPS workhorse of a mouse, and it's an even better deal when it's almost half-price! You won't be getting RGB lighting but, HyperX has focused its efforts on the components that matter – Pixart 3310 sensor, Omron switches, DPI tuning with dedicated button, and a six button design make it a formidable weapon for PC gamers.View Deal

Component deals

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core 4.25GHz CPU | $309 (save $50) With six cores, twelve threads and a max boosted clock speed of 4.25GHz, this AMD Ryzen 5 2600X is built for gamers, creatives and enthusiasts alike. Bundled with AMD's Wraith Spire Cooler, you'll be able to score a bargain at Mwave on this processor.View Deal

Corsair Force Series LE 240GB SATA III SSD | $45 (save $34) For a 240GB SSD, this is absurdly cheap. Running with a SATA III interface capable of 6Gbps, this Corsair SSD can hit speeds up to 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write and, hey, it's almost half price!View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X CPU | now $529 (save $70) The ultimately powerful Ryzen Threadripper from AMD is sure to beef up your PC. With 12 cores, 24 threads, and a max turbo core speed of 4GHz, this thing is a beast. For GPU and NVMe compatibility, it also comes kitted with 64 lanes of PCIe Gen3 connectivity.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU | now $999 (save $150) If you're looking at the above deal but somehow need even more processing power, then this CPU boasts 16 cores with 32 threads, ideal for mega-demanding multi-tasking. View Deal

When is Black Friday in Australia?

This year, Black Friday falls on 23 November, which means Cyber Monday is on 26 November. So, you’ve got less than two weeks before the shopping bonanza begins.

However, it's worth noting that the Black Friday sales often aren’t restricted to those two days alone any more. More and more retailers in the country are beginning to offer deals well before the actual date, so chances are you’re going to see bargains appear any day now and those will, most likely, continue on till the end of the month.

Mwave Black Friday deals: what you need to know

Building a PC from scratch can be rather intimidating. Knowing how to build one is only half the struggle; the process of choosing the components you’ll need – like graphics cards, system memory, processor, motherboard, power supply and storage – will need a bit of work on your part.

The experience of shopping for PC components isn’t the same as buying other items – the necessity of making sure each part you purchase works together with the rest when you construct your rig makes this process more complex.

Choosing parts when you’re being bombarded with hundreds, if not thousands, of other tempting deals can make the ordeal harder still. Thankfully, a specialist retailer like Mwave has everything you need under one roof. Just be sure you’ve read our handy guide on PC components before you begin shopping.

How to get the best Mwave Black Friday deals

Mwave specialises in taking care of your computing needs – not only will you find computers (including gaming laptops) on the retailer’s online storefront, you’ll be able to find the littlest of computer components, peripherals and software to make your machine run like a dream.

So if you’ve been on the lookout for a powerful CPU or GPU to add grunt to your laptop, or need a comfortable gaming chair, you need to keep your eye on Mwave’s Black Friday 2018 deals.

How do we know if Mwave will participate during the Black Friday sales? Because the online retailer had some excellent offers last year as well.

There were discounts on AMD Ryzen 7 and Threadripper CPUs, as well as offers on gaming accessories from HyperX. There were SSDs on offer as well as Asus graphics cards. Mwave was also one of the few retailers to offer a discount on the HTC Vive VR headset.

We’re hoping the retailer will go even harder this year, offering big discounts on a wider variety of processors and graphics cards, along with some gaming laptops and accessories.

While we can’t predict for certain what the Aussie retailer will discount this year, we’ll be right there when the offers begin to pour in, listing the best of them right here. So be sure to bookmark this page – or enable notifications – and come back when the big sale begins.