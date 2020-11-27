Black Friday 2020 in New Zealand: all the best deals available right now

Black Friday has officially arrived in New Zealand, and the discounts with it. We’re noticing the best deals are on laptops, gaming consoles and gaming accessories, such as the superb Secretlab chair.

TheMarket is getting in with solid sales – you can pick up an ace pre-order deal on Cyberpunk 2077 for less right now. Also on sale is a well-specced Dell XPS 13 – worth checking out if you want to get your hands on one of our favourite laptops for less.

The sale will stretch out over late November, and we’ll again be keeping a close eye on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in New Zealand this year, with all the details listed right here. Read on to find out what’s on offer.

TheMarket : save up to 50% on selected products

: save up to 50% on selected products Mighty Ape : huge range of discounted tech

: huge range of discounted tech Dell : up to 40% off selected laptops and up to 30% off Alienware

: up to 40% off selected laptops and up to 30% off Alienware Lenovo : up to 57% off selected laptops

: up to 57% off selected laptops Microsoft: up to 50% off Xbox games

Gaming

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | NZ$99 from Mighty Ape (save NZ$25.95) If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, then you might want to consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller from Mighty Ape. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are excellent to use, and it outshines the PS4’s DualShock in every way. Nab it for less from Mighty Ape.View Deal

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | NZ$49 from TheMarket (save NZ$50) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us finally arrived a couple months ago, and you can already get it for NZ$50 this Black Friday. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game has divided some fans, why not pick it up and decide for yourself.View Deal

Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One | NZ$79 from TheMarket (save NZ$40.95) Cyberpunk 2077 is a much anticipated dystopian-set RPG, and at the moment, TheMarket looks to have the cheapest price for your pre-order. It’s discounted down to NZ$79 for both PS4 and Xbox One, and better yet, the game is compatible with the soon to be released PS5 and Xbox Series X. Pre-order from TheMarket and save NZ$40.95 off RRP.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor | NZ$679.95 from TheMarket (save NZ$219.05) This curved gaming monitor stretches 34 inches, offering up plenty of screen real estate for PC gamers. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and has FreeSync support, so you should be able to enjoy your games at a high frame rate without being tripped up by tearing. It was already deeply discounted from TheMarket, but you can reduce it even further by claiming the coupon code CYBER10 at checkout. Available until December 24.View Deal

Smartphones

iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) | NZ$1,799 from TheMarket (save NZ$500) While it’s last year’s model, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max is still one of the most powerful phones available right now, and you can get it in Midnight Green rather cheap at The Market right now. This handset packs in a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, a triple camera array, and Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chipset.View Deal

Laptops

Alienware m15 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | NZ$3,824 from Dell (save NZ$1,275) It’s rare we see such a well-specced gaming laptop discounted by this much, but that’s what Black Friday brings. This beast is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU. This model has a 15-inch screen with a 300Hz refresh rate, and looks pretty stylish in lovely Lunar Light. Now 25% off directly from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,175.15 from Lenovo (save NZ$2,223.85) Our colleagues at Laptop Mag rated the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) as the best Lenovo laptop of 2020, so rest assured this is an excellent machine. This model is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for fast performance. Its 1440p display is lovely and bright, while the chassis is lightweight and durable. Available directly from Lenovo with the code B1ACK5RIDAY, with a massive NZ$2,223.85 to be saved – that’s an incredible 50%.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9300) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$2,999 from Dell (save NZ$1,000) The Dell XPS 13 is an incredibly luxurious laptop, and it comes with a hefty price tag to match. This particular configuration is on clearance though, so you can save a solid NZ$1,000 on a stellar piece of hardware. Inside you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM, which delivers excellent performance. As for the bezels, there’s barely any to speak of. Head directly to Dell to pick up this deal.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE (5505) | Ryzen 9 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Radeon RX 5600M | NZ$2,479 from Dell (save NZ$620) Gaming laptops can be pricey, but this Dell G5 15 SE is a good choice for those on a budget. This model is outfitted with AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900H processor, which should deliver lightning-quick performance. The Radeon RX 5600M graphics card is also a strong performer when compared to other budget gaming laptops. You can now save NZ$620 on this machine, directly from the maker.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | NZ$1,839 from Microsoft (save NZ$460) Microsoft New Zealand is discounting a huge range of its Surface products by up to 20%, but this particular configuration of the Surface Laptop 3 strikes a great balance between value and power. You can check out the 15-inch models if you’re after more screen real estate and an AMD processor.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 | NZ$388 (save NZ$211) Sony’s newest noise-cancelling headphones have seen a big price drop across a number of retailers, but TheMarket might be the cheapest place to get them. That’s because when you enter the code CYBER10, you get an extra 10% off. A great deal on our favourite headphones of 2020 – available in black or silver.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds | NZ$223 (save NZ$226) The WF-1000XM3 are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, not to mention the best in their class for noise-cancelling. They offer tremendously pleasant audio quality and utter silence when you want it. While they’ve been discounted plenty since launch, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Use the code CYBER10 via TheMarket to score this saving, knocking over half off the retail price.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | NZ$385 from TheMarket (save NZ$113) The Solo Pro were the first in the Beats lineup to offer noise cancellation. These headphones have a far more balanced sound profile in comparison to what Beats has offered up previously, and excellent battery life. This discount is only available in the black colour option from TheMarket, with the coupon code CYBER10 saving you a tidy sum.View Deal

Smart home

Google Chromecast Ultra | NZ$80 from TheMarket (save NZ$30) If you don’t have the cash to upgrade your not-so-smart 4K TV, then a Google Chromecast Ultra is an excellent, and much more affordable, alternative. Just plug this small device into your telly’s HDMI port and connect to a Wi-Fi network, then use your smartphone, tablet or laptop to ‘cast’ the screen. That’ll let you stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more to your TV. Discounted from TheMarket. Use the code CYBER10 to score an extra discountView Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 SE | NZ$323 from TheMarket (save NZ$76) The Fitbit Versa 3 launched a few months ago, so we’re not surprised this previous version is now on sale. The biggest difference between the two is that the Versa 3 has a larger display and GPS built in, but if that’s not particularly important to you, consider nabbing this discounted Versa 2. This version comes with a woven band and an extra classic silicone strap. Available from TheMarket in either smoke woven or navy/pink woven – claim the coupon CYBER10 to save.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | NZ$530 from TheMarket (save NZ$119) Samsung's third iteration of its Galaxy Watch offers everything you'd expect in a smartwatch, as well as built-in oxygen measurement and fall detection, an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, and built-in GPS. You can score the Galaxy Watch 3 discounted in both black and silver at TheMarket, just be sure to use the code CYBER10 to get the full discount.View Deal

Cameras

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | NZ$295 (save NZ$54) While it's not the newest GoPro out there, the Hero 7 Silver is still plenty capable. It can capture pleasing 4K (30p) footage with the help of its WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), is incredibly easy to use, rugged, and waterproofed out of the box. Use the code CYBER10 at TheMarket to get the full discount.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | NZ$359.10 from TheMarket (save NZ$89.90) When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is likely what springs to mind. But don’t skip on DJI – the Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, something that GoPro has only recently introduced with its latest Hero 9 Black. This discounted DJI will go easier on the wallet compared to its premium price. Score a saving of NZ$89 when you buy from TheMarket, just use the code CYBER10.View Deal

Appliances

Breville The Barista Express | NZ$584.10 from TheMarket (save NZ$64.90) This is one of the best entry-level espresso machines available, so you can get cafe-quality coffee at home. What makes it so great is its grinder and the ability to produce excellent crema. You’ll have to learn a little about coffee making to get the best results, but this machine makes it more than manageable at home. Head to TheMarket and enter the code CYBER10 at checkout to save 10%. View Deal

Xiaomi Roborock S6 Pure | NZ$759 from TheMarket (save NZ$140) Looking to kick back and have someone, or something do the housework for you? The Roborock S6 Pure is a feature-packed robot vacuum that can keep your floors in tip-top shape without you having to leave the couch. It’s got some great mapping systems, so you can tell it where you want it to go and when, and which places to stay out of. Use the code CYBER10 and save NZ$140.View Deal

Software

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | NZ$60.94p/m (RRP NZ$80.49p/m, save NZ$19.55p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Black Friday, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

When and what is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US, and this year, it is on November 27, 2020.

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so that means this year, Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 30.

Although in theory the two days are individual sales, they are increasingly merging into one major sale event. More often than not, retailers are kicking off their Black Friday deals a few days earlier than the official day, and sometimes extending the sale well after Cyber Monday.

With the sale period falling a few weeks before Christmas, it’s an ideal opportunity to bag bargain gifts for your loved ones (and yourself) before the last-minute rush hits.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

In years past, particularly in the US, Black Friday meant physically going to a brick-and-mortar store to clamour for massively discounted items. Cyber Monday on the other hand was exclusively for online-only deals, and is a more recent addition to the retail calendar, following on the heels of the online shopping boom.

Traditionally, Black Friday in the US was more about lifestyle items, while Cyber Monday was geared towards electronics and other high-ticket items. These days, however, there’s barely a difference between what is available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and most deals offered in-store can also be found online.

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the lead up to Christmas, and they’ve had a hugely positive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy means a long weekend (sometimes an entire week) of great discounts, but if you’re not cautious, you could end up being stung by a deal that isn’t as good as it seems.

So be savvy when you shop, and follow TechRadar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page – which is right here – where we can help you find a steal on some of the best consumer tech on the market. So bookmark this page and get back to us when November comes knocking.

Deals to expect during Black Friday 2020

This year is the second time we’re covering Black Friday in New Zealand. We have been covering the sale event in Australia for a few years now, so we have an idea of what to expect this time around.

We’re anticipating competition between retailers both big and small to gain momentum, and the discounts will grow from one-day flash sales to being spread over an entire week – if not longer.

With Mighty Ape well and truly establishing itself as a major player in the online retail market, local brick-and-mortar stores could be stepping up their online sales game, and may try to tempt shoppers by offering higher discounts on goods.

TheMarket is also one to watch, as it curates a large range of Kiwi retailers into one location, and offers great coupon discounts you won’t find at the retailers themselves.

While we can’t be certain what will be on offer this year, here are our early predictions:

TheMarket and Mighty Ape will push hard to dominate the online retail market

It will be wise to wait on purchasing a new laptop, as these always get a decent discount during Black Friday sales

If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, we expect prices to be slashed on TVs and soundbars

There will almost certainly be great deals on big name headphones

Cameras across the range will have savings in their sights

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

While Black Friday discounts tend to start a little earlier than the actual day, and extend past Cyber Monday, we’ve found that the best deals drop on the day itself. We always recommend that you do your research before the sales start, and shop smart.

That means setting yourself a budget (and sticking to it) and keeping an eye on the products you want in the lead up to the shopping event. That’s because some retailers can jack up the price before the sale, so by the time November rolls around, a steep discount isn’t actually as great as it seems. Trusted retailers are much less likely to do this, but it pays to be savvy.

In addition to thinking about the products you want, consider some alternatives too. While plenty of tech gets discounted on Black Friday, not everything does, and it may not fall into the price bracket you’re hoping for. In this case, it’s good to have a few alternatives in mind to lessen the chance of a last-minute splurge.

We’ll also be doing the hard graft, and scouring the web for the best discounts and deals during the shopping frenzy. So stick with us, and we’ll highlight all the discounts worth your time (and money) on this page.

Black Friday 2020 FAQ

Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales held in New Zealand?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in New Zealand over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Mighty Ape, Dell and Microsoft offering big bargains on a wide variety of products, usually kicking the sale off before the actual date and extending well beyond Cyber Monday.

How did Black Friday start?

Let’s take a Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, US police were using the phrases ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Saturday’ to describe the horrendous traffic that crowded the streets at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local governments to change the shopping season to ‘Big Friday’ and ‘Big Saturday’, but it clearly never caught on.

How did Cyber Monday get its name?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’s National Retail Federation and Shop.org, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd and rake in the profits.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes – although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands/retailers and suppliers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will in countries where it’s well established) or just the big names price-matching one another.

As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals?

Doing your homework really helps. Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the KD-55X9000H may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands, particularly for cameras, often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer (provided the retailer is a registered and authorised one).

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

Yes. In New Zealand, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which gives you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.