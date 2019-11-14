You can get a killer gaming PC at Best Buy for less than the price of its parts

If you're looking for a gaming PC, you've doubtlessly heard someone tell you to just build your own tower. Most of the time, we're squarely in that camp, too: it's cheaper, quicker and you get to know your computer system inside and out. However, just ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has a system from Cyberpower PC that throws everything into question.

Right now, you can pick up a CyberPower PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 for just $1,049. For a PC with this kind of hardware, that's kind of an amazing early Black Friday deal.

CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: $1,149 $1,049 at Best Buy

This CyberPower PC is already a huge deal as it's not much more expensive than the sum of the parts. However, with this early Best Buy Black Friday deal, it's actually cheaper than the sum of your parts, so you save money over building it yourself. View Deal

Now, this isn't the most powerful gaming PC on the market, or even the most stylish, but it is one of the most valuable. We went ahead and priced out a gaming PC using the same components, and it ended up around $1,129 – nearly $100 more. This is something we simply never see in the desktop PC space.

And, the parts within are pretty powerful, too. With the Radeon RX 5700 and the Ryzen 7 3700X, you should have no problem playing pretty much any game at 1440p at high or ultra settings. There's even a wealth of RGB lighting on the case, which is obviously a huge bonus in 2019.