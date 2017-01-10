Xiaomi to release the Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is already a few of months old in the industry. The company has now started sending out invites for an event on the 19th of January. While the company’s event invitation doesn’t specifically mention the release of the Redmi Note 4, it doesn’t take a genius to assume that the phone will indeed be released during the event next week.

The company has also announced the same via a post on fb that says:

"Good news Mi Fans! We are launching our next device on 19th Jan :)."

Given that Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in multiple variants, we’re not quite sure what to expect from the Indian release. But going by the trend that’s been set by the company, it’s likely that the phone will be launched in only one model i.e the 16GB + 2GB RAM variant. The handset comes with 2.5D glass as well, which is seldom seen on budget devices.

The Redmi Note 4 isn’t a high-end offering by any means, although the company has used a high-end CPU on board. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at 899 CNY (Rs 8,800), whereas the 3GB model costs CNY 1,199 (Rs 11,800), so we can expect similar price tags when the device reaches the markets next week.

Redmi Note 4 hardware specifications

Display:5.5-inch 1080p display

Dimensions:151 x 76 x 8.4mm, 175 grams

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Processor: 10-core Mediatek MT6797

RAM: 2/3GB

Storage: 16/64GB (expandable via microSD)

Battery: 4,100mAh

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Connectivity: 4G LTE