Xiaomi Redmi S2 listed online ahead of China launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is scheduled to launch its latest budget device, the Redmi S2 at an event in China on May 10. Ahead of its official launch, the device has been listed online on Aliexpress, revealing the design and the specifications of the device.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to also launch in India after it launches in China. The Aliexpress listing hints that the device will also be launched globally after its Asia launch. Xiaomi had recently posted teasers of the device on the company’s official Weibo account.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top. The device features a 5.99-inch HD+ 2.5D curved IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will come in three variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

The device will come with a dedicated microSD card, allowing you to expand the internal storage while using two SIM cards. The images have revealed that the device will come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and an infrared port at the top.

Coming to the camera department, the Redmi S2 will feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX486 / OmniVision OV12A10 sensor and a secondary 5MP camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. On the front, the device sports a 16MP front facing camera. Xiaomi has been teasing the device as a selfie centric device and it will come with AI portrait mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by a 3,080mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Aliexpress listing has revealed that the device will start at $165.99 but it is expected that the device will be launched in India under Rs. 10,000.