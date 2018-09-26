Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones launch in the UAE

The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at for the UAE at a press event held in Dubai today.Both these handsets are based on Android One.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will be a part of Google’s Android One program. The device features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the Mi A2 is powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in the UAE with two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20MP camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.0um pixel size. On the front, the device is reported to feature a 20MP selfie camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, 1.0um pixel size and a soft LED flash.

The Mi A2 is powered by a 3,010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the device will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and a USB Type – C port.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Mi A2 is set at AED 919 for the 4GB/64GB model while the higher-end 6GB/128GB model will retail for AED 1,079. Both these variants will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colours.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is the Android One variant of the recently announced Redmi 6 Pro. It looks similar to the Mi A2 at the back but at the front it has a notch, giving it a different look. The device also run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but will have a smaller 5.84-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be announced in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25um pixel size, phase detection autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. On the front, the device is expected to sport a 5MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery for a 2 day usage and connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is set at AED 619 for the 3GB/32GB model while the 4GB/64GB model will retail for AED 749.