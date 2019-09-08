WoW Classic reportedly continues to be affected by DDoS attacks

World of Warcraft Classic has been hit by DDoS attacks this weekend, which started on Saturday, and although Blizzard says the issues are now resolved, some players are still reporting that they are unable to log in on certain servers.

As Kotaku reports, these DDoS attacks began at around 11 AM ET (3pm UK time) yesterday, with a group going by the name of UKDrillas claiming responsibility, stating on Twitter that they would cycle through WoW Classic servers with their DDoS fire (the group’s Twitter account has since been suspended).

Blizzard didn’t confirm that this organization was responsible, but did announce that there were DDoS disruptions affecting some of its player base on Twitter.

Some online services continue to be impacted by a series of DDoS attacks which are resulting in high latency and disconnections. These disruption effects have been felt by a portion of our players, impacting their gaming experience. Thank you again for your continued patience.September 7, 2019

According to the chatter that followed from players on Twitter, the effects were widespread, and the group targeted more than just Classic servers eventually, hitting normal WoW servers too.

Blizzard customer service tweeted seven hours ago (from the time of writing) to say: “All WoW Realms except Rattlegore are back online and stable. The investigation continues for that realm. Some players may experience persistent login issues until realm maintenance tomorrow morning.”

And the company followed that tweet an hour later with a statement claiming that everything had been resolved: “Rattlegore is now stabilized as well. Thank you everyone for your patience.”

All is not well?

While some gamers are indeed finding that everything is fine now, a number of players commenting on that latest Twitter post are reporting that they are still having issues logging in, or that they might be able to login, but still can’t get into the actual game.

Can't get into Dalaran. Can get to character list but can't get on to a character.September 8, 2019

Other reports indicate issues still persisting in the US, the Oceanic region, and Malaysia, with some gamers also complaining that they can’t log in to Battle.net at all.

Hopefully any remaining problems will be resolved in short order – there is a scheduled realm maintenance happening at 7am PT (2pm UK time) for an hour, so with any luck, any gremlins that may still be in the works will be stamped out by the time servers come back up.

Other chatter online has linked UKDrillas to DDoS attacks on Twitch servers earlier this weekend, and even this weekend’s Wikipedia outage, but no official confirmation has been given as to whether or not that’s true on any count (including by Blizzard).