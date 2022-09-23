Wish you had the iPhone 14 Pro's new Dynamic Island? Android has an app for that

Audio player loading…

Apple's Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been available for a short while, and already a developer has made it into an app for Android devices.

The Dynamic Island is a seismic change to the iPhone, with this new feature replacing the notch with a cut-out that houses interactive notifications, but Android users needn't feel they're missing out.

With dynamicSpot (opens in new tab), you will see a Dynamic Island-like feature appear near to the punch-hole or notch on your Android smartphone, and you can use this to interact with notifications or control your music.

(Image credit: dynamicSpot)

Installing the app is a simple affair, and you can customize how tall and wide this take on the Dynamic Island can be, so it can fit the punch-hole or the notch on your device perfectly.

There is a bug where duplicate notifications may appear, but there's a setting in dynamicSpot that can force-stop these regardless.

For an app that's only been available in beta form for a short time, it's an impressive feat that's already giving the impression that we could see this in Android 14 or another version from Samsung or OnePlus in due course.

However, it could also tempt you to switch to an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max for the full Dynamic Island experience, as you'll have access to iPhone apps that will have adapted to fully take advantage of the new feature.