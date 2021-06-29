Windows 11 gets off to embarrassing start as Microsoft removes its PC Health Check app

Microsoft’s launch of Windows 11 has got off to a rocky start, as the company has had to remove its PC Health Check app, which instead of telling people if their PCs can run the upcoming software, has been giving confusing and incorrect information.

It’s led to people with PCs and laptops that should be more than capable of running Windows 11 instead being told that their machines are not compatible. Even worse, the app was not giving enough details about why the PCs were deemed incompatible with Windows 11.

This has dampened many people’s excitement about Windows 11, and now Microsoft has ‘temporarily’ removed the app, and will release it again later this year.

Not a great start

In a blog post announcing the decision, Microsoft explains that “we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements.”

It also promises that the PC Health Check app will be updated to “provide more clarity, and committing to more technical detail on the principles behind our decisions.”

It’s not a great start, to be honest, as with a major operating system launch like Windows 11, you’d want Microsoft’s operation to be as slick as possible, especially when its current operating system, Windows 10, still suffers from bugs and problems. If it can’t get a simple app right, it does not bode well for an entire OS.

At least Microsoft is listening to feedback, however, and this will hopefully be a minor blip which won’t affect the hype surrounding Windows 11.

Until Microsoft puts the PC Health Check app back online, there is a third party app that can help you check if your PC can upgrade to Windows 11.

Via Cnet