Windows 10's next major update confirmed for October 2018

Over the weekend, Microsoft took to the stage at IFA 2018 in Berlin to announce the name of the next major update to Windows 10 . What was earlier codenamed Redstone 5 is now officially the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and will arrive some time in – you guessed it – October.

This will technically be Windows 10 version 1809, with the more friendly 'October 2018 Update' nomenclature keeping to Microsoft’s usual naming convention – the previous refresh was called the Windows 10 April 2018 Update .

Some of the features arriving with the new update includes a dark mode for File Explorer, a cloud-powered clipboard which can be synced across different devices, upgrades to Microsoft Edge and improved Xbox Game Mode and Game Bar.

Development on the October 2018 Update is expected to wind up by the end of September and should be available for testing via the Windows Insiders program by early October. It will then roll out to regular users following that.

Microsoft is already working on the next major refresh – codenamed 19H1 – which is expected to arrive in April 2019.