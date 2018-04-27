Windows 10 April 2018 Update will be available to download on Monday April 30

It looks like Microsoft has finally revealed both the final name and release date of its highly anticipated update to Windows 10, announcing that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update will be made available to download manually on Monday April 30.

Of course, that’s cutting it a bit fine for an update with ‘April’ in the name, and it’s still expected that the majority of users (who won’t download and install the Windows 10 April 2018 Update manually) will start seeing the update from May 8, as we reported a few days ago.

After being delayed earlier this month due to the discovery of a critical bug, it was rumored that Microsoft would be changing the name from Spring Creators Update, with April Update being the most likely candidate.

Nick of time

However, as the end of April loomed, we were wondering if that name would stick. Now it appears that Microsoft will indeed make the update available in April – just about – and it’s added the year to the name as well.

We’ve been looking forward to this update regardless of what it’s called, as it will be adding some innovative new features such as Timeline and improvements to how Windows 10 looks and feels.

If you want to grab it when it launches, check out our guide on how to download and install the Windows 10 April 2018 update right now.