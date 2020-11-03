WhatsApp has redesigned one of its key features – and it's rolling out this week

WhatsApp has announced a big change to the way files are managed on your phone, making it easier than ever to free up valuable space in just a few taps.

We've known since August that this update was on the way (thanks to resources tucked away in installation files for WhatsApp beta releases), but now it's official, and WhatsApp says that it'll be rolling out to users around the world this week.

It's already possible to clear out files downloaded by WhatsApp, but the update will make it much easier to identify, review and bulk delete the content that's taking up the most space, rather than purging everything.

Seek and destroy

It'll now be possible to delete just large files, or those that have been forwarded many times (the latter of which will probably be memes that you don't need to keep). You can also choose to sort files in descending order of size, so you can easily see the long videos that are eating up the most space, and see a preview of any files before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger.

The update will be rolling out gradually over the coming days, so keep an eye out for it appearing on your phone very soon. While you wait, check out the video below to see how it will look and work.

WhatsApp has redesigned the storage management tool to make it more useful for people to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone.

We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. You can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week. When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.