Watch Brad Pitt show his funny side in explicit new Bullet Train trailer

By published

So many s-bombs

Brad Pitt as Ladybug in Bullet Train
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Audio player loading…

It’s been a good few months since our last look at David Leitch’s upcoming action romp, Bullet Train, but the movie's newest trailer – an expletive-laden montage of punches and petrol – more than justifies the break. 

Based on the novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) by Kōtarō Isaka, the new thriller flick follows Brad Pitt’s quick-witted assassin, Ladybug, as he fights off a group of mercenaries all vying for the same prize aboard the fictional Nippon Speed Line.

The likes of Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny and many more feature alongside Pitt in the John Wick-esque movie – which is now scheduled to release in theaters on August 5 – and the Gravity star makes her first appearance in this latest trailer. Check it out below:

The new footage also suggests Bullet Train will be a lighter-hearted adventure than its first two trailers teased. Sure, we once again see Pitt’s Ladybug getting battered and bruised as he attempts to flee the titular locomotive with a mysterious briefcase, but there's a whole lot more tongue-in-cheek profanity flying around in the movie’s latest TV spot. 

Mind you, judging by director David Leitch’s previous work, this blend of stylized violence and dry humor isn’t a total surprise – the filmmaker counts Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and the first John Wick movie on his résumé (though only co-director Chad Stahelski was credited as helming the latter). 

Leitch is also a former stunt coordinator, and was even Pitt’s stunt double on movies including Troy, Fight Club, Ocean’s 11 and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Incidentally, the 58-year-old actor reportedly (opens in new tab) performed 95% of his own action sequences for Bullet Train – so perhaps he learned a thing or two from his one-time co-worker. 

As mentioned, Bullet Train is due to hit theaters exclusively on August 5, 2022. It was originally slated to release on July 15.

Axel Metz
Axel Metz

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.
See more TV news