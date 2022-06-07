Watch Brad Pitt show his funny side in explicit new Bullet Train trailer

Audio player loading…

It’s been a good few months since our last look at David Leitch’s upcoming action romp, Bullet Train, but the movie's newest trailer – an expletive-laden montage of punches and petrol – more than justifies the break.

Based on the novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) by Kōtarō Isaka, the new thriller flick follows Brad Pitt’s quick-witted assassin, Ladybug, as he fights off a group of mercenaries all vying for the same prize aboard the fictional Nippon Speed Line.

The likes of Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny and many more feature alongside Pitt in the John Wick-esque movie – which is now scheduled to release in theaters on August 5 – and the Gravity star makes her first appearance in this latest trailer. Check it out below:

The new footage also suggests Bullet Train will be a lighter-hearted adventure than its first two trailers teased. Sure, we once again see Pitt’s Ladybug getting battered and bruised as he attempts to flee the titular locomotive with a mysterious briefcase, but there's a whole lot more tongue-in-cheek profanity flying around in the movie’s latest TV spot.

Mind you, judging by director David Leitch’s previous work, this blend of stylized violence and dry humor isn’t a total surprise – the filmmaker counts Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and the first John Wick movie on his résumé (though only co-director Chad Stahelski was credited as helming the latter).

Leitch is also a former stunt coordinator, and was even Pitt’s stunt double on movies including Troy, Fight Club, Ocean’s 11 and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Incidentally, the 58-year-old actor reportedly (opens in new tab) performed 95% of his own action sequences for Bullet Train – so perhaps he learned a thing or two from his one-time co-worker.

As mentioned, Bullet Train is due to hit theaters exclusively on August 5, 2022. It was originally slated to release on July 15.