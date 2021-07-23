Watch all the 2020 Olympics action you can handle for only $10 thanks to Sling TV

With 33 Olympic sports speeding into view over the coming fortnight, cable cutters hoping to watch as much NBC coverage as possible won’t want to miss the $25 saving that Sling TV has to offer right now. if you're hoping to catch as much action as possible.

The Sling Blue package, that includes access to four channels covering the 2020 Olympics, usually costs $35 a month. This itself is a pretty good deal for a streaming service, compared to the likes of Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV that start from $64.99 a month. Now only $10 for your first month, the Sling Blue package lets you stream on three devices with no contract or equipment set up needed.

Sling Blue | 1 month | $35 $10

Get NBC, the dedicated Olympic channel and over 30 others for $10 for your first month of Sling TV. That’s a huge $25 saving for this streaming service that lets you watch all your cable favorites effortlessly. And remember that you can cancel at any time - so once the Olympics are done you can leave with ease.View Deal

As if that isn't already enough of a bargain, instead of the usual 50 hours DVR storage on offer, you now get an extra 150 hours free.

That means you can record and store all your favorite moments from this year's Olympics. Usually this storage upgrade costs $5, so another great saving for you.

If you aren't sure that this Sling TV deal is the one for you, we have compiled all of the Olympic live stream options.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV has become a very reasonable alternative to regular cable. This app-based streaming service lets you stream live TV and on demand content across more than 30 channels. After the easy sign up process - with that discounted $10 for your first month - pick from the 80,000+ shows and movies that are at your fingertips - after the Olympics have finished of course!

The pause subscription option allows you to take a 30-day break from the streaming service. So if you've got a busy month with no time to binge watch your favourite shows, simply pause your subscription to save yourself some money. Then restart your subscription when you are ready. Not making use of your subscription at all? Easily cancel it with no extra fees.

(Image credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com)

With DVR on Sling TV you can record your favorite episodes to re-watch to your hearts content. These recordings will be around for as long as you are an active Sling TV customer, only being deleted 30 days after you have paused your subscription.

Keep in mind recording isn't available with ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, SEC Network+ and Local Now, but you're good to go with everything else.

More packages with Sling TV

Sling Blue isn't all Sling TV has to offer. The $25 saving also applies to Sling Orange, which differs slightly from its Blue equivalent. This package is better suited to those with young children and sporting fans, which is a little confusing when four channels covering the Olympics are included with Sling Blue!

But three ESPN channels are available with Sling Orange, so it really depends which sports you are looking to watch. We've put together a dedicated Sling TV channels guide to help you make up your mind.

If you like bits of each, go for the combined Blue and Orange package that gives you the best of both worlds for $50 a month. Still not satisfied? Sling has lots of extras that can be added to your basic plan for their own monthly fees. These include Comedy Extra, Sports Extra and Hollywood Extra.

Take a look at our round of up all that Sling TV has to offer and how it compares to the likes of Hulu and Fubo TV.