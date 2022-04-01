Want to upgrade your home theater? These Dolby Atmos speakers could be the answer

Audio player loading…

Soundbars are a great way to introduce Dolby Atmos audio to your home theater setup – but Klipsch may have an even better solution with its updated Reference speakers.

The new lineup includes floorstanders, subwoofers, and bookshelf stereo speakers. But what we're most interested in is the R-40SA add-ons, which can bring Dolby Atmos sound to your existing speakers.

That's right – no need to invest in an entirely new system if you want to bring immersive sound to your setup. The £399 (about $520 / AU$700) add-on Dolby Atmos speakers can be placed on top of your existing speakers with the ability to be used as front, rear, or side elevation channels.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

In other words, the R-40SA add in the vertical height needed for Dolby Atmos, bouncing sound off your ceiling and back down to your ears. This results in a super immersive listening experience, especially if you're watching films or playing games.

If you don't already have speakers to add to, the R-40SA can be used on their own as side or rear surround channels.

A great soundbar alternative

(Image credit: Klipsch)

According to Klipsch, all the speakers in the new range come with the company's distinctive horn-loaded sound, with lots of care taken to ensure a clean, natural audio performance.

Each speaker contains aluminum tweeters for "enhanced, detailed performance", while spun-copper woofers have been selected for a "smooth response, accuracy, and transparency".

If you want to buy a big pair of floorstanders that already come with Dolby Atmos upfiring drivers built-in, the R-605FA are worth looking at. However, at £1,499 (about $1,960 / AU$2,600), they're a pricey investment, and the most expensive of the new Klipsch speakers.

Still, most soundbars can't beat the the stereo imaging and wide soundstage you get from a pair of big stereo speakers, so if you're looking for the ultimate home theater setup, the new Klipsch Reference range is definitely worth considering.