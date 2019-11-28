Google Home Mini won't get much cheaper than this for Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday sale is officially live with massive deals across its site. The retail giant has record-low prices on Google's best-selling smart home devices, which includes the popular Google Home Mini.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Home Mini on sale for just $19, a massive 57% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the compact smart speaker.



The Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to ask questions, get the news, check the weather, and more. The compact smart speaker can also play music from popular services like Spotify and YouTube music and can connect with other Google speakers to create a surround-sound setup.

The Google Home Mini works with other compatible smart home devices and comes in four different color choices (chalk, charcoal, coral, and aqua).



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Google Home Mini and a fantastic price for a smart speaker. This is a limited-time offer that ends on Saturday, so you'll need to snag this Black Friday deal while you can.

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

