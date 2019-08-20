Walmart laptop sale: cheap deals from Dell, HP, Samsung and more

September is a fantastic month to find cheap laptop deals with back to school sales from major online retailers. Walmart's laptop sale includes massive savings from top brands that include Dell, HP, Samsung, and more. You can find laptops as low as $159 with a variety of different features and screen sizes.



Our top laptop deal is the Samsung Chromebook 3 that's on sale for just $159. That's a $70 discount and a fantastic price for a solid laptop with reliable performance. The laptop features an 11.6-inch display and packs 4GB of RAM and 16GB of memory. The Chromebook 3 is perfect for students, weighing only 2.54 pounds the compact size makes it easy to carry from class to class. The Samsung laptop also provides an impressive all-day battery life of eight hours. This allows you to use the Chromebook throughout the school day without the worry of having to charge the battery.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The Chromebook 3 packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and includes built-in security features to protect you against viruses and malware.

See more of the best back-to-school laptop deals from Walmart below that include a variety of different features and prices. These discounts are limited-time offers so you should take advantage now before school's back in session.

Walmart laptop deals:

Asus 14-inch Chromebook C423NA Laptop $269.99 $199 at Walmart

A fantastic option if you're looking for a budget laptop, the 14-inch Chromebook is on sale at Walmart for just $199. The laptop features a 14-inch HD Nano-Edge display, 4GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop $299 $229 at Walmart

Access all your favorite apps from the Google Play store with the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 that's on sale at Walmart for $229. The convertible laptop includes 4GB of RAM, an HD Webcam, and provides a 10 hour battery life.

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

HP 15-bs031wm 15-inch Laptop $399 $259 at Walmart

You can save $140 on the HP 15-bs031wm laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and an Intel Core i3 processor and provides up to ten hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch Laptop $329 $279 at Walmart

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad S340 on sale at Walmart for $279. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 128GB of storage, an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, and offers all-day battery life.

