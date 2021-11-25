Walmart is slashing the price of this 4K Google Chromecast for Black Friday

After a Walmart Black Friday deal on a a top-tier streaming device? The Google Chromecast with Google TV is an astonishingly good streamer that launched in late 2020, and we're now seeing it sell with a decent discount across the United States' biggest retailers.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is now just $39.00 at Walmart in a white coloring, marking an $11 discount on this heavy-duty streamer. The blue edition appears to have been selling for just $30, but is now sold out.

There's also a similar $10 discount on the older Google Chromecast (3rd gen), which carries Android TV and is now just $19.98.

Today's best Google Chromecast Black Friday deals

Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 $39.00 at Walmart

Save $11 - The Google Chromecast with Google TV only improves on the winning Chromecast range – with a sleeker and more helpful interface, as well as 4K HDR and a bundled remote to help with voice commands

Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 $39.99 at BestBuy

Save $10 - Has the above deal sold out? Check out a near-identical discount at BestBuy instead.

Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) streamer: $29.98 Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) streamer: $29.98 $19.98 at Walmart

Save $10 - The Google Chromecast is a brilliantly functional streaming dongle. There's plenty of app support, Google Assistant voice commands, and a great Android TV interface holding things together. Note you won't get 4K streaming, or a remote.

Google Chromecast + Nest Mini: $79.98 Google Chromecast + Nest Mini: $79.98 $44.98 at Best Buy

Save $35 - The Google Chromecast is a brilliantly functional streaming dongle, and you won't be mourning the lack of remote with this Google Nest Mini smart speaker, which can pick up voice commands to control your TV and smart home setup.

We were huge fans of the Chromecast with Google TV in our review, calling it "a revelation – it fixes something that wasn't broken, and improves a nearly perfect technology in a tangible way. And it's all thanks to the remote and Google's 'new' software, Google TV.

"Combined, the two offer a massive uptick in usability over previous Chromecasts that required you to use your phone or tablet to Cast content rather than giving you an on-screen interface to interact with."

But any of the Chromecast hardware above should serve you well, with thousands of apps on offer, a sensible and straightforward interface (Android and Google TV both), and support for Google Assistant voice commands.

More streaming device deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for streamers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

See more of today's best Black Friday sales

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and see more bargains with our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals that are happening right now.