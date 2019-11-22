Walmart iPad sale: save $130 on the 9.7-inch iPad ahead of Black Friday

Walmart's Black Friday sale is less than one week away, and the retail giant is dropping early deals today on best-selling items. Right now you can get the 9.7-inch Apple iPad on sale for $349. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 128GB tablet. Walmart also has the 9.7-inch 32GB iPad with cellular on sale for $329.



The 2018 Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch LED display with IPS technology and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and features Apple's A10 Fusion chip, which results in ultra-fast laptop-like performance. The additional power also allows you to multitask and use the latest apps, including augmented reality experiences. The iPad features the voice assistant Siri and provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is an excellent price for a feature-rich tablet with loads of storage and a fantastic opportunity to score a deal before the madness of Black Friday officially begins. We don't know how long Walmart will have the iPad at this price, so you should act fast before it's gone.

Walmart iPad sale:

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB: $429.99 $349 at Walmart

You can get the 2018 Apple iPad in silver on sale at Walmart for $349. The 9.7-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $459 $329 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan with your tablet, Walmart has the iPad with cellular on sale for $329. The gold 9.7-inch tablet includes 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



You can see more Walmart offers with the best Walmart Black Friday deals that are happening now.



Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals that are currently available.