Walmart drops the price of Xbox One S ahead of Black Friday

Walmart isn’t waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to offer up some big savings. The retailer is already rolling out some of the best deals we’ve seen on the Xbox One S.

What makes these deals better than the run-of-mill markdowns we usually see in the advertisement section of the paper is that they’re on both a new version of the console - the all-new All-Digital Xbox One S - and a bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the brand-new reboot of the iconic first-person shooter franchise.

So how much can you save on Microsoft’s mid-range console? In the case of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, we’re expecting to see a drop from $249 to $199 (a $50/20% savings) while the Xbox One S Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle should be $249 (a $60 savings compared to buying the game and the console separately).

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition $249 $200 at Walmart

If you can live without physical media in your life, Walmart has a great deal on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition that sees a $50 discount on its already marked-down console. The bundle includes three-game download codes (Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves) and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription for $200! View Deal

Xbox One S + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle $308.99 $249 at Walmart

If you're ready to dive into the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise but don't have any gaming hardware that can handle it, pick up this console bundle that pairs the game with a system for $249. In addition to the new game, you'll get a download code for the Original Modern Warfare Trilogy as well, so it's two for the price of none.View Deal

Of course, if Microsoft’s intermediate console isn’t doing it for you, the big-box retailer is also running a sale on the Nintendo Switch with your choice of a game for $330 (a cool $30 savings).