Walmart Black Friday sale starts tonight - but you can shop deals now with Walmart+

The second round of the early Walmart Black Friday sale begins today, with a whole new batch of deals across 4K TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, toys and electronics. Once again all of these offers are only available for a limited time – until November 14 – or until they sell out.

Remember, you can get access to Wamart's Black Friday sale now if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership. That's four hours earlier than everyone else. Considering the most popular deals went in a matter of hours last week, it's definitely worth considering as you don't want to miss out on some of the biggest discounts of Black Friday 2021 so far.

Onto the deals, then. We think the very best deal is this HP 15.6-inch laptop for only $279 (was $399). This is a terrific price for an everyday laptop that includes an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Usually, you'd need to pay over $300 to get all three. Altogether, this spec will ensure speedy performance – whether you're browsing, streaming, or working – and is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet.

Moving on, the next highlight is this 60-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $548. Sure, you might find a few budget TVs of this size for less in future Black Friday TV deals but it's the cheapest this TV has ever been.

But that's far from everything. The latest Walmart Black Friday sale extends across a whole number of other categories. There's the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for just $139 (was $219) – that's a huge $80 saving on an entry-level tablet for light internet browsing and media streaming. Audiophiles might enjoy the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $89 (was $119) - the lowest ever price for the popular earbuds. Or, for a stocking filler, how about savings of up to $18 on these Lego Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Jurassic World sets now for only $30?

HP 15.6-inch (i3) laptop: $399 HP 15.6-inch (i3) laptop: $399 $279 at Walmart

Save $120 – An excellent price for an all-purpose laptop that's also $50 less than the previous record low. The i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD are exactly what you need for a well-performing machine for work or general use and are rarely all included for under $300.

HP 15.6-inch (i5) laptop: $379 at Walmart HP 15.6-inch (i5) laptop: $379 at Walmart

For those who want a performance boost and have a little extra cash to splash you can upgrade to a version of the above HP laptop with an Intel i5 processor for $379. For those doing more demanding work or frequent multitasking, the value for money is undeniable as this is at least $50 less than laptops of similar specs.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $548 at Walmart

Save $50 – This is a solid saving on an excellent mid-range 4K TV from Samsung at Walmart's Black Friday sale. At around $50 less than the previous all-time low price, it's a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $479 at Walmart

Save $20 – Identical the Samsung TV above but with a smaller screen – and a considerably smaller saving. Still, if the other TV might be too large for your room or you want to save the extra cash this is a suitable alternative with access to all the same features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $219 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $219 $139 at Walmart

Save $80 – Another product at a record low price in Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an entry-level tablet with a 10.4-inch screen and 32GB of storage. For a bit of light browsing and media streaming it's a solid budget option.

Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $119 Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $119 $89 at Walmart

Save $30 – Probably the most popular deal from Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can grab the Apple AirPods for just $89 today. You get up to 5 hours of listening time, though the included Charging Case provides enough battery life to last a whole day. At this price, they cost $90 less than the Gen 3 AirPods and $100 less than the AirPods Pro, so they're a strong choice if you're after some quality budget earbuds.

GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle: $249 at Walmart GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle: $249 at Walmart

There's a whole lot of action camera tech in this GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle from the early Walmart Black Friday sale. In addition to the GoPro Hero8 Camera, you also get a dual charger and two additional batteries. The camera by itself is usually priced at $350 so this is definitely one to snap up before your next excursion.

LG 4.1 wireless soundbar and speakers: $179 LG 4.1 wireless soundbar and speakers: $179 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - You can get a truly cinematic experience when you pair up your premium 4K TV with this great soundbar bundle. There's $50 off this 4.1 LG SLM3R soundbar which features a powerful subwoofer and two wireless rear speakers so you can cut those cables to keep your screening room nice and tidy.

Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $59.89 Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $59.89 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 – This Mandolorian-themed Lego set is now half price at Walmart's Black Friday sale. It comes with four mini-figures and an AT-ST walker which fires little plastic missiles.

Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 $288 at Walmart

Save $211 - Put your feet up and let this Shark RZ robot vacuum do all the work for you. It's pricey but there's a substantial $200 discount on this model from one of the best brands out there. It features full Google Assistant support, a handy base station that enables it to empty itself and promises great results on both soft and hard surfaces.

onn 10.1-inch tablet: $109 onn 10.1-inch tablet: $109 $79 at Walmart

Save $30 – Right at the very basic and budget end of the scale is this 10.1-inch Onn tablet. What it may lack in overall performance it more than makes up for in terms of cost. As an inexpensive device for a youngster to watch YouTube or play the odd game on this will do the job.

Arlo Essential Spotlight security camera 3-pack: $349 Arlo Essential Spotlight security camera 3-pack: $349 $199 at Walmart

Save $150 - This handy Arlo Essential security camera 3-pack is almost half price thanks to Walmart's early Black Friday deals. With a hefty 6-months of battery life, integrated spotlight, and 1080p video capture during day or night, the Arlo is one of the better smart home security choices to cover every inch of your home.

Canon Pixma MG2522 printer: $40 Canon Pixma MG2522 printer: $40 $29 at Walmart

Save $11 - Looking for a basic home printer from Walmart's Black Friday sale? The super cheap and cheerful Canon MG2522 can print, copy, and scan all your important documents at home. It's also small enough to not take up too much space on the desk. Holding up to 60 sheets of plain paper, this It's a pretty simple machine, but the price is great.

