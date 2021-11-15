Walmart Black Friday Ad revealed: AirPods, cheap TVs, Instant Pot, Switch and more

Walmart has just unveiled its official Black Friday Ad filled with fantastic deals on everything from TVs, AirPods, and laptops to the Instant Pot, vacuums, air fryers, and more. We've sorted through the Walmart Black Friday Ad to bring you the best offers from the Black Friday 2021 sale.

So what are the hottest deals from the Walmart Black Friday ad? The best offers include record-low prices on Apple devices, including the AirPods Pro on sale for $159 and the Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $109. You can also find cheap TV deals like this 70-inch 4K TV from Onn on sale for a stunningly low price of $398.



If you're looking for home items from the Black Friday Ad, Walmart will have the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp on sale for an all-time low price of $99 and the top-rated Samsung cordless stick vacuum marked down to just $179.



The official Walmart Black Friday deals event will kick off on November 22 at 7 PM ET, but Walmart+ subscribers have a full four hours of early access to score themselves a bargain. If you're not a Walmart+ subscriber, you can sign up today and get early access to the sale. At $12.95 per month, you're also getting unlimited free delivery with no minimum order cost - something that can really add up over the holidays.



Walmart Black Friday Ad: top deals

onn. 70-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $398 at Walmart onn. 70-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $398 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale always includes killer deals on cheap TVs, and this year's ad includes a can't-be missed offer on this 70-inch 4K TV from Onn. On sale for just $398, the big-screen display features smart capabilities with the Roku experience for seamless streaming from the home screen of your TV. On sale starting November 22

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $109 at Walmart

Save $90 - This Black Friday deal is sure to go fast - Walmart's Black Friday Ad has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $109. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently sold out at Amazon, so we predict this price won't stick around for long. On sale starting November 22

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $199.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $199.99 $99 at Walmart

Save $100 - The Instant Pot is always a Black Friday best-selling and Walmart will have the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp on sale for just $99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $20 less than the previous record-low. The 8-quart pressure cooker can grill, roast, and bake and features a multi-level air fryer basket so you can whip up all your favorite fried foods. On sale starting November 22

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Walmart

Save $90 - A favorite from the Walmart Black Friday Ad is the best-selling AirPods Pro that are on sale for $159. That's the best deal we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds and $10 less than the previous record-low. Like the Apple Watch, we predict that this deal will go fast, so plan ahead if you want to snag the AirPods at the all-time low price. On sale starting November 22

PowerXL Air Fryer Oven: $69 at Walmart PowerXL Air Fryer Oven: $69 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up an air fryer this Black Friday, Walmart will have the PowerXL air fryer oven on sale for just $69. The 12-quart multi-function oven can bake, roast, broil, dehydrate and make pizza and features nine convenient one-touch cooking presets. On sale starting November 22

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month membership to Nintendo Online: $299 at Walmart Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month membership to Nintendo Online: $299 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday Ad is bringing this Nintendo Switch bundle back after quickly selling out at last year's sale. You're getting a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online for just $299, which is a tidy little saving. On sale starting November 22

$989.99 MSI GF63 MaxQ gaming laptop: $989.99 $499 at Walmart

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a gaming machine this Black Friday, Walmart will have this MSI Max Q on sale for just $499 thanks to the massive $500 discount. The powerful MSI GF63 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. On sale starting November 22

Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 $179 at Walmart

Save $120 - Walmart's Black Friday Ad has included the top-rated Samsung Jet vacuum on sale for just $179. That's a fantastic price for a cordless stick vacuum and the best deal we've seen for this specific model. On sale starting November 22

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $548 at Walmart

Save $190 - Walmart's Black Friday Ad also includes this 70-inch 7K TV from Vizio that's marked down to just $548. This cheap TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution. On sale starting November 22

See more early bargains with our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals and the best Black Friday laptop deals.