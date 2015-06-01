Presto strives for number one with new eOne content deal

The local success of streaming rivals Netflix and Stan hasn’t slowed Foxtel’s Presto streaming service down any, with a newly solidified deal with Entertainment One Television (eOne) to bring a range of new shows to the platform.

The service has now added the hit western series Hell on Wheels, the Stephen King series Haven, the award winning Australian mini-series The Slap, the cop show Rookie Blue, another cop show called Rogue, the soccer-based crime show Matador, the supernatural werewolf series Bitten and the Canadian television adaptation of John Grisham’s bestseller, The Firm.

Presto’s relationship with eOne began with the addition of The Walking Dead to the service in April, and is being expanded due to that show’s overwhelming success on the platform.

Complete seasons of the above-mentioned shows are now available to stream exclusively on Presto.

Presto not taking a rest-o

Facing more streaming competition than ever before, Presto has continued to take steps to ensure its foothold remains firmly intact.

This expanded content deal with eOne comes just weeks after Presto’s promise of massive library growth following the service’s reception of the ACCC’s stamp of approval.

Presto also made a deal with Quickflix recently to bring its content to the flagging service, in a bid to get its rapidly growing library on as many Aussie screens as possible.

Still, with Netflix completely dominating the Australian subscription video on demand scene, Presto will have to remain vigilant for the foreseeable future.