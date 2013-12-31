Netflix knocks off a buck for standard-def, single screen viewing

Video streaming service Netflix had cut its monthly subscription fee by a dollar for those only watching on a single screen, if they're also content with standard definition content.

The new Single User plan comes in at $6.99 a month, compared with the $7.99 a month the company is asking simultaneous viewing on two screens and HD content, where available.

The lower price point, which is currently only available to new subscribers, offers a reward for those users consuming less bandwidth and hence costing Netflix less money.

"This is just because we want to test it out among a group," a Netflix customer service rep told AdWeek. "[We] will definitely offer it on a wider basis."

Bandwidth hogs

Just last month the on demand giant attempted to combat the rampant password sharing by introducing a family plan on which four screens could be used simultaneously for $11.99 a month.

The company recently surpassed 40 million monthly subscribers as it seeks to broaden into top level, HBO-style original content with hit shows like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards.

Recent reports have suggested that, between them, Netflix and YouTube account for half of all peak-hour download traffic consumed in the United States.

Netflix boasts the lion's share of that 50 per cent, with Sandvine estimating the company racks up 31.62 per cent of downstream traffic. That's compared to Hulu's measly 1.29 per cent.

Via SlashGear