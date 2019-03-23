UFC Nashville live stream: how to watch Thompson vs Pettis from anywhere

UFC's new home on ESPN+ continues today with the latest Fight Night event. The card is jam-packed in the Octagon, culminating in a huge welterweight main event between Stephen Thompson and Anthony Pettis. And you can live stream UFC Nashville from absolutely anywhere you are.

UFC Nashville - where and when? Tonight 'Music City' becomes Fight City. Nashville, Tennessee is the venue of today's UFC Fight Night. And, in particular, the Bridgestone Arena. The action starts at 8pm ET, 5pm PT (midnight GMT), so we'd expect the main event to get going at no earlier than 10pm ET.

Taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville tonight, Fight Night isn't just about the headline duo that are making this look like a night not to be missed. In addition to Thompson vs Pettis, there's heavyweight action in the form of Curtis Blaydes vs Justin Willis and the long awaited bantamweight bout between Frankie Saenz vs Marlon Vera.

So basically it's going to be an action-packed night of MMA action from Music City, and you can be a part of it by getting a UFC Nashville live stream. All the fights - including Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis - can be watched in the US online via the ESPN+ subscription service. So keep reading to see your viewing options, whether or not you're in the US this weekend.

Want to watch college basketball, too? Get a March Madness live stream too

How to watch UFC online in the US for FREE

Subscription service ESPN+ has snagged the coverage of UFC Nashville (and, indeed, all of the UFC Fight Nights). The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events.

It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

But the best news is that you can grab a seven-day FREE trial. So if you haven't used ESPN+ before, you can sign up for that and get a taster of its UFC Fight Night events without paying a thing.

Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

Live stream UFC from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription (or free trial) sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

Live stream UFC Nashville in the UK