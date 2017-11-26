The best Toys R Us Cyber Monday deals 2017

While Toys R Us Cyber Monday deals in the US may not be here for a few more days, that doesn't mean you can't save on kids gifts right now. Plus, now that Black Friday is over, we can turn our full attention to all the toy deals that await on Cyber Monday 2017.

To that end, Toys R Us promises mega-savings on some of the hottest toys, games and gadgets of 2017 and always delivers on that. Considering that the US toy outlet is facing bankruptcy, it's possible that you may find even better Cyber Monday prices than you'd normally expect.

We've already seen worthy discounts on Nerf blasters, Marvel action figures, kids tablets and even Power Wheel-style ride ons during Black Friday, all of which should continue into Cyber Monday. Toys R Us is always a good source of movie and video game deals, too, if Cyber Mondays of years past are anything to go off of. Oh, and have we mentioned LEGOs? Those are always popular come the biggest online shopping day of the year.

The best part about Cyber Monday 2017 is that the Toys R Us deals will be just as good online as in-person in almost every case. You can literally shop the store without leaving the comfort of your couch. That makes sneaking away to buy toys in the middle of the night or super early in the morning a lot easier than before, making the surprise when your kids open their gifts that much easier to achieve. You gotta admit - those overjoyed faces make it all worth it.

So, what are the best Cyber Monday deals at Toys R Us? Big items like Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One are all on sale, plus we're already finding a lot of other early Cyber Monday deals you can consider putting away right now.

Early Cyber Monday deals at Toys R Us

Sky Viper v2900PRO Remote Control Video Drone

Save $100 on this remote control video drone!

If your little one has been hounding you for a high-tech drone, this Sky Viper v2900PRO should fit the bill perfectly. It's usually well over $200 but, thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal, you can get it for $72 off the regular price from now until Monday.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3

Save $50 on this great Xbox One S bundle

If you're looking to put the peddle to metal on savings this Cyber Monday, check out the Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 bundle at Toys R Us. This bundle usually goes for $279 but Microsoft and Geoffrey the Giraffe have teamed up to bring it to you for $229. View Deal

Sphero BB-8 app-enabled droid

Save $10 on the Star Wars connected toy

Star Wars is mega popular this year, and BB-8 is about as adorable as the galaxy's droids come. This connected toy is currently on sale by $10 off for $119.99. Look for the deal to continue through Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sphero R2-D2 app-enabled droid

Save $20 on the Star Wars connected toy

The most famous droid in the universe, this R2-D2 is also one of the most fun connected toys we've ever played with. You can also save $20 on the toy now, paying just $159.99.View Deal

RC cars, trains and Hot Wheels

Save up to $40 on toy cars and trains

Way before your kids ask for the keys to your real car, get them a few fake ones (or trains) and avoid paying full price. RC cars are always exciting gifts, especially when you rolled it off the store shelves thanks to a good Cyber Monday deal. And you can never go wrong with Hot Wheels cars and track sets.View Deal

Dolls and Collectibles

Save up to $25 on dolls and dollhouses

Luckily, when it comes to purchasing dolls and dollhouses at Toys R Us, you don't have to shell out a lot of green. That's because Toys R Us is currently slashing prices on Barbie, Wonder Woman, Elsa, Beauty and the Best, and every other doll collectible out there.View Deal

Nerf guns and other 'outdoor' toys

Save up to 50% on Nerf blasters today

For some reason, these Nerf blasters are listed in the outdoor page. Weird, right? That's okay, especially since you want to protect your breakables. Nerf toys are on sale for up to $60 off.View Deal

Drones on sale for Cyber Monday

Save up to $50 on a drone

Your kid wants a drone, but these fliers are expensive and, let's face it, will likely end up crashed into little bits. Enter: Toys R Us and its early Cyber Monday deal for drones. At these prices, you can buy replacements without too much concern.View Deal

Toys R Us ads to leak ahead of time

There are no leaked ads detailing the Cyber Monday 2017 deals Toys R Us will have right now, but they should come before Cyber Monday is officially here. The clock is ticking since Black Friday is over, so we should see something from Toys R Us soon.

One place to keep an eye on is the Toys R Us Cyber Monday page. You can bet that when deals do become available, they will be listed here.

Once the Cyber Monday ads do arrive, however, they will offer you all the information you need to figure out what deals are worth going after, and which you can skip.

If you do find something you like, remember there’s no such thing as unlimited stock, and being able to quickly hop on the internet and press the buy button is the surest way to get the deal you’re looking for before it vanishes.

If ads are available early from multiple retailers, then it's a good idea to compare prices and make sure you’re buying products from the store with the deepest discounts. Toys R Us will likely have a lot of good deals, but they may not be the very best ones available on Cyber Monday.

Sometimes ads detailing the deals coming on Cyber Monday leak early, so keep checking here, as we’ll post these leaked ads when they become available. That way, you can plan your shopping strategy and find the best Cyber Monday deals. We're all about eliminating shopping stress, which is a good thing, right?

Expected Toys R Us deals

Cyber Monday might be about online shopping, but for Toys R Us, there will likely be a lot of overlap with the deals that happened at the toy store on Black Friday.

Video games and gaming consoles are often on sale for Cyber Monday, so expect Toys R Us to have some significant deals in this category.This fall is going to be full of new video game releases, like Star Wars Battlefront 2. New games and consoles aren’t cheap, so any Cyber Monday deals on these items are worth looking at. Lots of deals also include bundles of consoles and games together, so be on the lookout for those if you want the best prices on multiple products at the same time.

Considering only the Xbox One S was discounted on Black Friday at Toys R Us and not the Xbox One X (which was the case everywhere), then we expect the same to be true on Cyber Monday.

With a new Star Wars moving coming out later this year and Rogue One inventory getting old, expect some deals on everything Star Wars. Lego has had The Lego Batman Movie and will have The Lego Ninjago Movie this year, so related products may be popular and discounted. Disney and Barbie are also popular brands for deals, and should continue to be this year.

Cyber Monday may also be a good time to look out for big and expensive items you wouldn’t want to schlep out of the store yourself. If you’re looking for trampolines and Power Wheels, Cyber Monday will be a good time to do it as these will be delivered to your door (no need to squeeze them into your car).

Toys R Us Cyber Monday advice

There’s no pushing or shoving in online shopping, but there’s still serious competition among shoppers. Look for deals early and often if you know what you want to buy. Doing so will not only help you spot the best Toys R Us Cyber Monday deals as soon as possible, but it will also help you known when the listed deal price is actually a change from the regular price. If you just want to see the best deals and decide whether they’re to your liking, just reload this webpage regularly to see any updates

Since Cyber Monday will have a lot of people visiting the same retailer sites at the same time, you might want to use a VPN to avoid internet congestion. If the local servers for Toys R Us are too busy during Cyber Monday, you might not be able to access the site, but a VPN can help you route your internet traffic to another region where it’s not so busy, so you can get to the deals before they are all sold out.

One last thing you won’t want to do is wait around when you see a deal on a product that you know you want. If a product is popular and has a really great deal on it, chances are everyone else has seen it and it will sell out quickly. You don’t want to stare at that product all day only to click the purchase button and have the webpage tell you that it’s no longer in stock. If you know what you want from Toys R Us during Cyber Monday 2017, don’t wait until the following Tuesday to get it.