This week's HP laptop deals are offering big discounts on top line specs

HP's latest laptop deals are dropping prices on some particularly impressive specs this week. From speedy processors to big SSD storage, Intel Optane memory to Nvidia graphics, there's plenty of high-end components sitting inside these cheap laptops, and you can save up to $260 on otherwise premium configurations right now.

That saving can be found on the cheapest model listed here, an HP 15t with 12GB RAM, a 10th generation i5 processor and 256GB SSD, all marked down from $789.99 to $529.99 this week. Or, if you're after a more premium computer, you'll find the HP Pavilion x360 offering similar specs but sitting inside a far nicer model for just $20 more at $549.99.

Things really step up when you take a look at the slightly pricier HP Envy laptop deals on offer right now, however. With Nvidia graphics and Intel Optane memory working away under the hood, this 1.6-inch touchscreen model is down to just $769.99 right now, courtesy of a $150 price cut. Those are some top features to find at this mid-range price tag, and well worth it if you're after a speedy machine that can take on a wide range of more power-intensive activities.

We're rounding up these HP laptop deals in full just below, but you'll find extra prices in the UK and Australia underneath as well. Or, take a look at the latest cheap laptop deals for the full landscape right now.

Shop all of this week's laptop deals at HP

Today's best HP laptop deals

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $529.99 at HP

There's a fantastic 12GB of RAM inside this cheap HP laptop, with a 10th generation i5 processor and 256GB SSD to back it up as well. Those are some excellent specs for this price tag, and on a reliable, sturdy machine as well.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop: $749.99 $549.99 at HP

For just $20 more you can upgrade to this HP Pavilion x360. You're dropping down to 8GB RAM to pick up this traditionally more expensive machine, but that 360 hinge and micro-edge display make for a far better experience overall. Plus, you're keeping the 10th generation i5 processor and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop: $919.99 $769.99 at HP

Save $150 on this touchscreen HP Envy x360 this week, and you're picking up a pretty powerful machine for the money. A spectacular 10th generation i7 processor sits particularly nicely at just $769, especially when it's working with a 256GB SSD, 16GB of Intel Optane memory and Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. 8GB RAM is fairly standard for this price range, but will keep you going as well.

View Deal

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: $1,099.99 $899.99 at HP

If you do need that boost in RAM, however, you'll find this 13.3-inch standard version of the HP Envy available for $200 off. With a 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB SSD and MX250 graphics you're getting similar specs to the model above, but jumping up to 16GB memory.

View Deal

More HP laptop deals

If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll find plenty more HP laptop deals just below. First up, the HP Pavilion x360 - perfect for flexible work with plenty of power. Listed here are all the best prices from top retailers around the web, so you know you're never paying more than you have to.

Today's best HP Pavilion x360 deals HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1... Best Buy $399.99 View Recommended Retailer HP Pavilion x360 Convertible... HP (US) $609.99 View Reduced Price HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1-14... Amazon $729.99 $635 View HP Pavilion X360 14-Inch... Amazon Prime $679 View Show More Deals

If you're after something with a bit more juice, the HP Envy is well known for its balance between affordability and power. These start off at a slightly higher price tag, but you're usually getting some top line specs for a great cost here.

Today's best HP Envy 13 deals HP ENVY 13-2150nr Spectre XT... Amazon $749.95 View HP 13.3" ENVY 13-aq1075nr... BHPhoto $819.99 View HP ENVY 13 13.3' Touchscreen... Newegg $1,079.99 View HP ENVY 13" Touch Laptop -... QVC $1,289.96 View Show More Deals

Need something that will run Crysis? Check out the latest cheap gaming laptop deals, or if you're after more of an Apple flavor we're also rounding up the best MacBook Pro deals and the latest MacBook Air sales as well.