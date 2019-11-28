This Roku is now on sale for cheapest-ever price of $18

Hey everyone - got $18 and want $2 change? Well, one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen is the Roku SE that's on sale for just $18, making it practically an instant-buy.

That's a $40 discount and the lowest price seen for the streaming media player. Walmart also has the Roku Ultra with Premium JBL Headphones on sale for $99.

It's part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, which has arrived with hundreds of deals on TV, appliances, consoles, toys, and more that you can shop right now. It's a fantastic opportunity to score record-low prices on best-selling items and get a head start on your holiday shopping.



The Roku SE Streaming Media Player allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more. Simply plug the Roku into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and you can start streaming your favorite content in HD.

You'll get access to hundreds of free channels as well as live news, sports, music, and more. The Roku remote also includes shortcut buttons so you can easily launch popular streaming channels.



This is a fantastic price for a streaming device, and we predict this deal will go fast, given the low cost and useful features. The Roku also includes a free three month trial of Hulu and Pandora, which makes this $18 Black Friday bargain even sweeter.

Black Friday Roku deals:

