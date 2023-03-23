This new Google Maps feature is like next-gen Street View – and it’s rolling out now

By Axel Metz
published

Google's Immersive View features are finally rolling out

Hand holding a phone in view of the London skyline
(Image credit: Future / Google)

Immersive View, the interactive Google Maps feature first announced at Google I/O 2022, is finally rolling out to users across London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo – but several more cities look set to benefit from the feature in the coming months, too. 

Immersive View uses a combination of Street View and aerial imagery to present digital, real-time representations of cities in Google Maps, and Google has confirmed (opens in new tab) that users in Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice will soon be able to access the innovative navigational tool. 

Despite having offices in New York and London, we haven’t yet been able to access (and therefore test) Immersive View for ourselves, which suggests Google is rolling out the new feature on an area-by-area basis (likely due to the significant amount of data-crunching required to implement it on a large scale). Some Reddit users (opens in new tab) have shared images of Immersive View in action, though, so we know it’s currently live in certain neighborhoods.

In addition to giving you an aerial view of – and real-time crowd, weather, and traffic information for – famous landmarks, Immersive View also highlights essential places like shops, ATMs, and restaurants in your area by using your phone’s camera. 

Again, Google has already begun the rollout of this sub-feature – dubbed Search with Live View – in London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo, but Barcelona, Dublin, and Madrid are next on the agenda. 

Google Maps Live View and EV charging stations filter

Search with Live View is coming to Google Maps in Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid (Image credit: Google)

Indoor Live View – a Google Maps feature that displays AR-powered arrows to help you find the closest restrooms, lounges, taxi stands, car rentals and other indoor spots – is likewise expanding to more regions. This particular feature has been around in the US, Zurich and Tokyo since 2021, but Google is now planning on making more than 1,000 new airports, train stations and malls across Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei compatible with Indoor Live View. 

In other words, Google’s Immersive View Google Maps features are coming to more users in more regions than ever over the next few months – so keep checking your Google Maps app to see what new options are available. 

We’d suggest you connect to Wi-Fi before testing any of those features, mind. One Redditor (opens in new tab) has pointed out that Immersive View ate up 2GB of data in just half an hour, so those with limited mobile data should use Google Maps cautiously. 

