This is the cheapest 15-inch Windows laptop we've seen before Black Friday

If you're looking for a cheap Windows laptop with a sizable screen, Walmart and Acer have teamed up to seriously deliver. The two are selling this 15-inch Acer Aspire 1 laptop for Chromebook-level pricing in the Walmart Black Friday sale that's started early.

With this, you're getting a 15-inch laptop running Windows 10, admittedly with absolutely entry-level parts, but with a 720p display and a full-sized keyboard.

Acer Aspire 1 (15-inch) is $229 $149 at Walmart

With this excellent deal, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor paired with 64GB of local storage and 4GB of DDR4 memory. That's not too shabby for $80 off at Chromebook-level pricing.View Deal

This is, by far, the cheapest Windows 10 laptop we've seen this year, and comes well ahead of Black Friday 2019. Should you wait for that mega sales event to pick up a Windows 10 laptop close to this cheap? That's up to you, but this is a slick deal starting right at you – right now.