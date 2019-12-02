This Cyber Monday hard drive deal is one of the best we've seen

If you're anything like us, you take up an absolute ton of hard drive space, with music, photos, games and more. So, having a reliable external hard drive like the WD EasyStore is super necessary, and having one with 5TB of capacity is even better, especially when you can save $80 with a Cyber Monday deal.

Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up the WD EasyStore 5TB external hard drive for just $89.99, which makes it one of the most affordable good external hard drives in this capacity. Even at Amazon, most 5TB external hard drives are about $10 more expensive right now, with only the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB seeing the same price – and that one isn't nearly as portable.

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 HDD: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

With USB 3.0 connectivity and USB 2.0 backward compatibility, the WB Easystore 5TB external hard drive offers speedy transfer speeds and is very versatile. That 5TB storage capacity offers lots of extra space, which makes it just as great for content creators as it is for regular users.View Deal

The WD EasyStore 5TB is a USB 3.0 device, which means you'll get some pretty quick speeds, as long as you connect it to a USB 3.0 port on your computer, you shouldn't have to wait too long to back up your most precious files. But, if you are limited to USB 2.0 on your device, it will still work.

This drive is also extremely portable and lightweight, which means you can carry it with you in your backpack without even thinking twice about it. You can have backup no matter where you are. External hard drives, in general, aren't the most exciting pieces of kit in the world, but we think they're absolutely essential in this day and age. So, if you were waiting for the best deal before finishing out your tech bag, this Cyber Monday storage deal is absolutely worth taking a look.