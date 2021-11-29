This Cyber Monday Apple Watch 6 deal even beats the Black Friday price

Cyber Monday deals are live, and we've just spotted an incredible offer on the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's sure to go fast. Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch 6 Series 6 to a shockingly low price of just $299, down from $399. That's a $100 discount, and the best deal you can find for the 40mm model of the smartwatch.
While Amazon has dropped the Apple Watch 6 to $249 twice before, today's Cyber Monday discount is the best price we've seen in months. Cyber Monday deals on the smartwatch are far and few between, thanks to stock issues, and today's offer applies to the Red Sports band, which is the only color currently in stock. We predict that this epic Cyber Monday deal won't be around for long, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399 $299 at Amazon
Save $100 – Today's best Cyber Monday deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's on sale for just $299. That's the best deal we've seen in months, and $50 less than the Black Friday price. The 40mm GPS-equipped Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Note that this Cyber Monday discount applies to the Red sport band, which is the only color currently in stock.
The best-selling Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories, and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app, which alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. You're also able to take calls, get directions and reply to texts directly from your wrist without your phone.
