This Best Buy Black Friday gaming PC deal gives you a ton of power for a little cash

When you're looking to get a PC that can handle the best PC games at a high resolution, you really have to prepare to swallow a huge price tag. However, Best Buy has an excellent gaming PC from Asus that you can save a substantial wad of cash on ahead of Black Friday.
The Asus ROG Strix GL12 is an absolute behemoth of a PC, packed with Intel 9th-generation processors and Nvidia Turing graphics, all inside a PC case that's mall enough to fit in any gaming environment. The model Best Buy has for sale is specifically packed with an Intel Core i7-9700K, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and a 512GB SSD. With a configuration like that, you should have no problem running every game at high frame rates.
This configuration is available in this Best Buy Black Friday deal for $1,599, which is a whopping $700 cheaper than Asus' own store. Best Buy lists the regular price as $1,999, but the PC is actually a lot more expensive pretty much everywhere else. For instance, it's on 'sale' at Amazon for $2,895 for the same configuration.
With this level of PC hardware, not to mention the included liquid cooling, we'd say this is a very tempting deal, especially if you want a stylish rig with minimal effort.
Asus ROG Strix GL12 |
$1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy
The Asus ROG Strix GL12 is packed with the best gaming hardware on the market, all in a very attractive chassis. And, with this Best Buy Black Friday deal, it can be yours for just $1,599. View Deal
