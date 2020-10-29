This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $249.99 in early Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy

Best Buy is getting a head start this year with a three-day Black Friday sale that starts today. One of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've spotted is this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $249.99 ($499.99). That's a $250 discount and an incredible price for big-screen 4K TV.

Hisense 65-inch H6510G Series Smart HD TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. The smart TV has Chromecast built in so you can stream content from your phone right to the big screen, and it's on sale for just $249.99 in this early Black Friday deal.

The Hisense 65-inch TV has smart capabilities built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Ultra HD TV also works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.



This is an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV and a perfect opportunity to snag a fantastic Black Friday deal before the madness of the November sale officially begins. Shop more of Best Buy's top Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind this three-day sale ends this Sunday.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This $200 saving on a TCL 4 Series is a fantastic, economical way to bag a smart TV at Best Buy's Black Friday three-day sale. Featuring Google Assistant, full HDR support, Dolby Digital+, and a Voice Remote, it's not skimping on any of the technology you'd normally expect to see on a new 4K TV deal either.

LG 65-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can snag this LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $379.99. The LG TV features HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, and full smart assistant compatibility.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV, you can score a massive $229 discount on this premium Samsung 70-inch smart TV. This stunning set features a voice remote and the picture is engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

