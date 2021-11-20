This 50-inch 4K TV is somehow still on sale for $199 in unbelievable Black Friday deal

If you're looking to snag today's best Black Friday deal, then you're in luck. Walmart released this incredible Black Friday TV deal earlier this week, and it's somehow still available - for now. You can get this 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre on sale for just $199 (was $328). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a stunningly low price for a mid-size 4K TV.



Walmart has this exact TV on sale for $248 during last year's Black Friday sale, and the set sold out within hours of release. Today's deal is $50 cheaper, and as of right now it's in stock and ready to ship. We don't expect to see a lower price during the official Black Friday deals event, so we'd snap up this incredible offer today.

Today's best Black Friday TV deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV U515CV-U Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $328 $199 at Walmart

Save $130 - Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 50-inch TV on sale for just $199. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV. This Sceptre set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. This is hands-down the best cheap Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far, so we'd grab this incredible price now before it's too late.



See more of today's best Black Friday TV deals

More Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV that's on sale for a record-low price of $129.99. This is an excellent option if you're looking to pick up a small display for an extra bedroom, and you're getting the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $274.68 at Walmart

Save $150.99 - Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 43-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $279.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the first discount we've seen for the 2021 set and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV that's packed with premium features and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 $378 at Walmart

Save $60 - A great cheap TV deal from Hisense, you can get this 58-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379. This Black Friday TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR, the Roku operating experience, and a voice remote that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

RCA 70-inch 4K UHD HDR10 Smart TV: $549 RCA 70-inch 4K UHD HDR10 Smart TV: $549 $448 at Walmart

Save $100 - Another fantastic cheap TV deal at Walmart, you can grab this 70-inch 4K smart TV from RCA on sale for just $448 - a fantastic price for a big-screen TV. You're getting smart capabilities, WebOS, 4K UHD resolution with HDR10.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $528 at Walmart

Save $70 – One of our favorite Black Friday TV deals from Walmart is this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $528. That's $70 less than the previous all-time low price and a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $579.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic Black Friday TV deal for a big-screen display. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - If you're looking for a Black Friday TV deal on a large display, Amazon has this Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

