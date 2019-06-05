These are the best Dell EOFY deals

If you're looking to score yourself a brand new computer or monitor, for work or for pleasure, then there's never been a better time to check out Dell's array of laptops, ultrabooks, 2-in-1s, monitors, and gaming rigs.

Considering that the Dell XPS 13 currently sits at the top of our lists for both the best ultrabooks and best laptops available in Australia, it's definitely worth checking one out with these savings.

While you can visit Dell's store homepage directly and have a browse yourself, we've gone through the site's current offers and picked out some of the choicest ones available, so you don't have to rifle through the options yourself.

Gaming

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (i7 / 8GB / 256GB) | $1,313 (was $1,799 – save $486) For the gamer, you'll be wanting to track down a laptop with a dedicated GPU, and the G3 15 presents some of the best value on this front, even making it into our best gaming laptops list. An 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of DDR5 memory, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will get you running in the gaming world.

Dell G3 17 gaming laptop (i7 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB) | $1,399 (was $1,999 – save $600) For a similar price on a Dell G3 (but with a slightly larger screen), this is the go for you. Apart from this laptop's 17-inch display, it features much the same specs as above although you'll be getting a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD combo instead of just a 256GB SSD.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop (i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB) | $2,999 (was $3,999 – save $1,000) For a serious upgrade, however, the G7 with its 17-inch, 144Hz display and boosted internals could be worth the extra dosh. This comes loaded with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD and (perhaps most importantly) a super-powerful Nvida GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 RAM and Max-Q design.

Monitors

Dell 24-inch Ultra HD 4K Monitor | $561 (was $769 – save $208) If you wouldn't mind entering into the world of 4K, this is the most affordable way to do so with Dell at the moment, and the extra 27% off will certainly come in handy! The P2415Q features a 4K display with 99% sRGB colour accuracy for multimedia work and digital creatives. Just be sure to use the code DEAL27 at checkout to nab the 27% discount.

Dell 27-inch USB-C Ultrathin Monitor | $608 (was $869 – save $261) This Ultrathin Dell monitor with an HDR InfinityEdge display is truly a sight to behold. Sleek and stylish, hook up your ultrabook via USB-C and watch media in all its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) glory. the S2719DC also features AMD FreeSync and an impressive 600 nit brightness, all for just over $600.

Ultrabooks

Dell XPS 13 9380 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $2,634 (was $3,099 – save $465) For those looking for a slightly more powerful version of the Dell XPS 13, this upgraded model comes packing the same processor but with 16GB of RAM, a bigger 512GB SSD, and a 4K display (3,840 x 2,160, rather than the FHD 1920 x 1,080 of the above model). This portable powerhouse is available in Silver or Frost White.

Dell XPS 15 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $2,889 (was $3,399 – save $510) Maybe you're chasing down those sleek ultrabook looks and specs but with a larger display? The XPS 15 features a 4K, 15-inch touch display and lands with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is a truly potent combination for both everyday users and gamers alike.

Laptops and 2-in-1s

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $1,599 (was $2,699 – save $1,100) With more than a thousand dollars taken off this 2-in-1's regular price, this 15.6-incher offers an exceptionally powerful and portable bargain. An Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, an impressively-large 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU round this out to be an excellent option for working on the go or even a little light gaming.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | $3,314 (was $3,899 – save $585) If you want all the sleekness and optimised power of the XPS series but in a 2-in-1 form factor, this is your weapon of choice. An 8th-gen Intel Core i7-870G CPU, Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics card (with 4GB of dedicated memory), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD make sure that this computing companion is up to any task you throw its way. This super powerful 2-in-1 is available in either Silver or Black.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (i5 / 8GB / 256GB) | $1,189 (was $1,699 – save $510) For those wanting the flexibility of a 2-in-1 on a slightly tighter budget, you can knock over $500 of this 13-inch Inspiron and still get a very solid and reliable unit. An 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will get you by running everyday tasks and even some more intensive processes.

