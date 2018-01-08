The Wall by Samsung is the world’s first 146-inch modular MicroLED TV

Believe it or not, Samsung has unveiled a 146-inch modular TV that will rival - and in some ways surpass - OLED screens that its rival, LG, has long-touted as the best screens on the market.

The TV Samsung unveiled is called The Wall, and it can connect to other units to build an even larger display ... if, for some reason, 146 inches isn’t enough for you.

If a modular MicroLED TV sounds a bit like a made-up language only spoken in the back of AV clubs, MicroLED is a type of panel technology that, like OLED, has pixels that produce their own light - i.e. they’re self-emitting. That means individual pixels can be turned on and off, which in turn creates better contrast and ultimately better dynamic range.

The modular part of Samsung’s high-tech screen means that it can be linked up to another unit to build a bigger screen. You can add new screens to The Wall as you please - and, as far as we know, there isn’t any upper limit on how many screens can be synced up.

Samsung claims that performance won’t be impacted by the number of screens strung together at the same time, which in and of itself is a praise-worthy innovation.

Wait, this sounds familiar…

If this is all sounding a bit too familiar, it’s because this was a technology that Samsung had demoed at last year’s CES - but at the time was only referred to as a prototype that wouldn’t likely see the light of day anytime soon.

Well, 12 months later and here it is, nearly ready for commercial sale.

While The Wall will likely make more sense for commercial storefronts or ritzy office buildings at first, there’s hope that Samsung could apply the same technology to smaller screen sizes in the future.

One day in the near future, this could allow you to sync two or three 65-inch screens together to build an IMAX-like experience in your living room.

We’ll learn more about the MicroLED at Samsung’s First Look event held on Sunday, January 7 and we’ll update this article as we learn more.