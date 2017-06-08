The sleek Moto Z2 Play, new Moto Mods officially launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the successor of the Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play in India. Like its predecessor, the Z2 Play is also a modular smartphone working on the same 16-pin mechanism. The company also launched two new Mods— the Gamepad and TurboPower Pack along with the phone. The company has launched only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in India at Rs. 27,999.

It is worth noting that the device also supports old mods released along with Moto Z Play. Within no time, Motorola is has again brought the fresh Moto device to India. It will be available for pre-order starting from 8 June via Flipkart and offline outlets up till June 14, and it goes on sale on June 15.

Surprisingly, the company did not share any detail about the newly launched mods in India. We have to wait for some more time to get the price and availability details of the new mods.

Moto Z2 Play specifications

Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 401 PPI. A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the Moto Z2 Play's screen. Under the hood, it is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC that consists of eight cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

In terms of storage, it packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via dedicated microSD card slot upto 128GB. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. A non-removable 3000mAh battery with fast charging support fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses a 12MP 1.4-micron pixel sensor with wide f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, Auto-HDR, and dual-LED flash. It can shoot Full HD videos at 60fps. On the front, it sports a 5 MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash.

Connectivity options on Moto Z2 Play include 2G, 3G, 4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, USB Type-C port, magnetic pins to connect mods, etc. Sensors on board are a front-mounted Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. It will be available in Lunar Gray, Fine Gold, and Nimbus Blue color options.

Moto Z2 Play launch offers

In a bid to lure customers, Motorola has announced pre-booking offers for the device: Hello Finance, Hello Armor, and hello mods. By availing 'Hello finance' offer, you just need to pay Rs. 2000 to pre-book the device and the balance amount can be paid over a period of 10 months with 0 percent interest. The 'Hello Armor' offer provides free protective accessories for the smartphone.'Hello mods' offer lets you buy selected mods at discounted price.

Lenovo is also bundling 100GB free Reliance Jio 4G data offer for Jio users, which is applicable to all the buyers.