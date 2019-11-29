The Revlon one-step hair dryer gets a $20 price cut for Black Friday

If you're looking for a Black Friday discount on the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Walmart has the Revlon airbrush on sale for $38. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the viral hairdryer.

The Revlon One-Step features a unique oval brush design that creates extra-smooth hair with incredible volume. The Revlon hair brush is also designed with nylon pin & tufted bristles for detangling and improved control and includes an ION generator to promote super-fast drying. Combine all of these features, and you'll feel like you've stepped out of a salon every time you dry your hair, for a fraction of the price.



As we mentioned above, this Revlon One-Step Black Friday deal makes for the lowest price we've found for the hair dryer. We don't know how long airbrush will be a part of the Walmart Black Friday deals selection, so you should act fast before it's gone.

