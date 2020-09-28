The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off at Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is fresh of the presses but Amazon's introductory deals are already knocking $100 off the price of a preorder on an unlocked device.

Recently debuted as the more budget-minded swansong of the S20 range, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a distinct focus on providing powerful features, inherited from the standard S20, but in a more economical chassis.

Its 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen, for example, doesn't quite match the S20's resolution, but it's still 120HZ - much faster than the previous generation's 60Hz. A Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM, and triple camera array are also fantastic for the price, and provide flagship-esque performance for $200 less than the standard S20.

While we're still getting to grips with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE here at TechRadar, so far it's looking like an enticing choice for those who want recent feature appointments but don't want to fork out the eye-wateringly high prices on the standard range. It's also sure to prove a popular device for people looking to upgrade those old Samsung devices from a few generations past.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (unlocked): $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on a brand new release this week and upgrade that old Galaxy device for less. With a new 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, and triple camera array, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a great option for those looking for flagship-tier components in an economical package.

Ships October 2.

