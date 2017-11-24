The best Skylanders deals for Black Friday

You might recognize Skylanders Imaginators from our Best toys of 2017 round-up, where it earned its place with its imagination-boosting customizability. In an unprecedented show of creativity, Imaginators has given kids (or big kids) the ability to dream up and create their own heroes and send them into the game via the Portal of Power to do their bidding.

So it's almost understandable, then, that investing in this toy-to-life franchise doesn't come cheap, but it can certainly add up over time if your child's a keen player. Not so this Black Friday, though, when retailers are cutting the price of Skylanders packs left and right, so keep reading below to find our best deals on offer right now.

The best Skylanders deals right now