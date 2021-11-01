The best projector of 2021 is on sale at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday

Looking for a new projector ahead of Black Friday? Best Buy has an incredible deal going on right now for one of the best 4K projectors in 2021.

The deal is for the Samsung Premiere, which launched late last year and scooped up a number of awards – including TechRadar’s best projector of the year – and it cuts $1,000 off its regular price of $3,499.

The Premiere is still a bit pricey at $2,499, but with a max screen size of 120 inches and support for HDR10+ and Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

Save $1,000 - Laser projectors are typically very expensive, but every once in a while a deal comes along to shave a good chunk of change off their sticker price. That's the case for Samsung's The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector that can reach up to 120 inches in size and comes with Tizen built-in. It's a great value for an award-winning beamer. View Deal

In our review for it, we called The Premiere "the most comprehensive and all-round successful living room-friendly projector solution we’ve seen to date". We thought the picture quality was excellent and, for its size, produced great sound. You might still want to hook it up to a Dolby Atmos soundbar for that full-scale immersion, but even right out of the box you'll get decent sound.

Rather have a big-screen TV instead? Here's some deals you might want to check out...

Not sure if you have the wall-space to make a projector work? No worries. We've already found plenty of amazing early Black Friday TV deals worth checking out:

Save $300 - If you're looking for something a bit larger than a 48-inch screen with a native 120Hz refresh rate, Vizio has you covered with its 55-inch OLED model. You've got support for most major streaming apps through its SmartCast platform plus four HDMI inputs for all your consoles.

Save $300 - Another excellent OLED option is Sony's new Bravia A9S OLED that uses the X1 Ultimate Processor and has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, making it the perfect companion for a PS5. Considering you can already save $300 on it before Black Friday with guaranteed pricing, it's well worth considering.

Save $603 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,896 at Amazon - just $100 more than last week's record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation and is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. View Deal