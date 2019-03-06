The best four broadband deals this week - no matter what you're looking for

Trying to find new broadband deals can be a bit of an up and down experience. One day it feels like there are absolutely no bargains to go for and then the next you're inundated with freebies, fibre speeds, unbelievably cheap costs and offers you couldn't make up in your dreams. This week definitely falls in the latter of those two camps.

It feels like all of the top internet providers decided to join together and release their most impressive offers at the same time. So whether you're looking for the cheapest possible prices on ADSL or fibre, a host of gadgets and incentives with your internet or a beefed up broadband and TV deal, there is an offer for everybody right now.

Down below you will find our top picks of the current best broadband deals. But if you find yourself unsure whether you can even get a certain package where you live, scroll down to the bottom of the page, use our postcode finder and find out what is available where you live.

1. The cheapest broadband with a TechRadar exclusive

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £11.99 per month

You don't need to pinch yourself, we can tell you that this deal is real and it exclusive to TechRadar readers. The idea of paying just £153.87 for an entire year of internet does take a while to get used to but we promise you, this really is how much it costs. If you're looking to pay as little as possible for your broadband there really is no other option that can come close to this.



Deal ends on March 13View Deal

2. TalkTalk wins for fibre affordability

TalkTalk Faster Fibre broadband | 18 month contract | 36Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.95 per month

Rather get a cheap price on fibre speeds? This deal came along a little while ago but when it comes to faster speeds its price is unbeatable. At just under £20 a month and no upfront costs we promise you this is the best widely available fibre broadband deal available right now. It beats out the likes of Onestream and Plusnet for price, in fact the one offer that comes in cheaper is Hyperoptic which is only available in roughly 1% of the UK.

View Deal

3. BT's best fibre, with freebies and quick speeds

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 reward card + FREE gift

We're used to BT offering up a suite of freebies with its broadband deals but this one is special. Putting the choice in your hands BT is offering up either a Samsung Tablet A, Fitbit Charge 3 or an Amazon Echo for free with this deal. Topping it off, you also get a £80 pre-paid Mastercard and fibre speeds of 50Mb - that's a lot for one package.



Deal ends on March 14View Deal

4. Now has broadband and TV locked down