The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to its lowest price ever

Back to school sales at Walmart and Best Buy are in full swing, and it's a perfect opportunity to find discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, and more. It's also a fantastic time to find deals on smartwatches, and Walmart and Best Buy have the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $299. That's an $80 discount for the smartwatch that includes cellular and GPS technology.



The Apple Watch 3 is a health-focused smartwatch that also keeps you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages and receive notifications. The Apple Watch also tracks steps, popular workouts, calories burned, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The Series 3 will even notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected and provides a breathing app to help manage day-to-day stress. The Apple Watch is waterproof and has an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.



This particular model includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity. This allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. We don't know how long Walmart and Best Buy will have the Apple smartwatches on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's gone as it's only just come back in stock again.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular 42mm $409 $234 at Best Buy Get the Apple Watch series 3 with a 42mm display on sale at Best Buy for $234 with the next best deal on this size being over $300 at Walmart. This smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity and is the best price we've seen for this version of the Apple smartwatch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular 42mm $409 $329 at Walmart

The black Series 3 Apple Watch is on sale for $329 at Walmart. That's an $80 discount for Apple smartwatch that includes GPS and LTE connectivity and comes with a 42mm display. The white version is much cheaper at Best Buy today though as shown in the deal above.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

The best deal for the smaller 38mm model has a big discount, but we obviously prefer the larger white model above that costs less money today. However, that deal is only available in white, whereas this deal is available in both black and white versions of the Cellular Apple Watch 3.View Deal

